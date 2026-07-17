Sightera Biosciences closes €3M pre-seed to expand its patient-derived AI drug discovery platform

Sightera Biosciences, a Belgian techbio company using generative AI to develop novel small-molecule therapies, has raised €3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Entourage, Anacura and QBIC.

A spin-off from the University of Antwerp and Antwerp University Hospital (UZA), Sightera is developing an AI-native drug discovery platform focused on oncology and fibrosis.

Unlike many AI drug discovery companies that rely on public or generic datasets, Sightera trains its models using proprietary data generated from patient-derived biological samples collected from individuals with advanced, therapy-resistant disease. These samples are used to create preclinical models, including organoids, that closely replicate human disease biology and generate large-scale drug-response datasets.

The proprietary datasets underpin Sightera's AI platform, enabling it to design small molecules based on biological responses observed in patient-derived systems rather than chemical properties alone. By placing human disease biology at the centre of the discovery process, the company aims to improve the likelihood that AI-designed drug candidates will translate successfully into clinical development.

The funding will support the expansion of Sightera's AI-powered drug discovery platform, accelerate the development of its preclinical pipeline and advance its lead molecular glue oncology programme towards preclinical candidate selection.

The company also plans to strengthen strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies while expanding its research, AI and data science teams.