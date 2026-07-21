Meet the winners of The European Prize for Women Innovators

The European Innovation Council (EIC) and the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) have announced the winners of this year's European Prize for Women Innovators, recognising female entrepreneurs whose technologies are addressing major challenges across healthcare, space and industrial sustainability.

The annual awards celebrate women founders and co-founders from EU Member States and countries associated with Horizon Europe whose innovations are creating positive impact for people and the planet, while increasing the visibility of women entrepreneurs, inspiring the next generation of innovators and highlighting the vital role women are playing in shaping Europe's technology ecosystem.

Since 2023, the EIC and EIT have jointly presented the prize, awarding nine winners across three categories:

In the EIC Women Innovators category, Katerina Spranger, founder and CEO of Oxford Heartbeat, took first place for developing AI technology that helps clinicians plan safer and more precise treatment of brain aneurysms.

The EIC Rising Innovators award, which recognises entrepreneurs under the age of 35, was won by Marta Oliveira, co-founder and COO of ATMOS Space Cargo. Her company is developing reusable space capsules designed to return materials safely from orbit, opening new opportunities for in-space manufacturing and scientific research.

The EIT Women Leadership Award went to Ella Frances Cullen, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Minespider. The Germany-based company uses blockchain and AI to create digital product and battery passports, helping businesses improve supply chain traceability, transparency and regulatory compliance.