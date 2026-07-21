ORiS raises €5M to build laser-powered energy infrastructure for space

ORiS, a Turin-based deeptech startup developing laser-based wireless power transmission (WPT) systems for space and dual-use applications, has secured €5 million in funding to accelerate the development of its technology. The €4.5 million pre-seed round was led by Earlybird and co-led by Pitchdrive, with participation from Galaxia, Vento and Piemonte Next Fund. ORiS also received a €0.5 million grant through the Piedmont Region's Consolidamento patrimoniale e crescita delle start up innovative programme.

Founded by Politecnico di Torino engineers Andrea Villa (CEO), Anna Mauro (CTO), Domenico Edoardo Sfasciamuro (CCO) and Francesco Lopez (COO), ORiS is developing an in-orbit energy distribution grid using laser-based wireless power transmission to provide satellites with additional energy directly in orbit.

As satellite capabilities continue to grow, so do their energy requirements. ORiS' technology is designed to address this challenge by enabling on-demand power delivery in orbit. For satellites already in operation, this could increase payload availability, support operations during eclipse periods and extend mission lifetimes as solar panels degrade. For future spacecraft, on-demand energy in orbit could fundamentally reshape mission design, influencing how electrical power systems are sized, payloads are operated and missions are planned.

ORiS' vision is to support the disruptive growth of the space economy by reshaping the standard for how satellites are designed and operated. We want to optimize satellites for high performance and profitability. Our first step is to make energy in orbit a commodity, available at any time, just as we are used to here on Earth,

said Andrea Villa, CEO and co-founder of ORiS.

Alongside its long-term space ambitions, ORiS is validating its laser-based wireless power technology through LOONA, a drone charging platform developed within NATO DIANA's accelerator programme. The company has already demonstrated wireless power transfer to a hovering drone over distances of more than 100 metres, providing an early dual-use validation of its technology.

Beyond drones and satellites, ORiS is also exploring lunar applications, including wireless power transmission for surface assets such as rovers. The company has already completed a feasibility study on the concept for Thales Alenia Space.

The funding will support the expansion of ORiS' engineering team, accelerate research and development of critical subsystems, enable the company to move into new laboratory and clean-room facilities, develop a flight model for a future satellite-to-satellite wireless power transmission mission, and advance LOONA from a prototype platform towards a commercial dual-use product.