Legora acquires legal AI startup Wexler in fifth acquisition of 2026

Legora today announced the acquisition of London-based Wexler, the company’s fifth acquisition in 2026. Wexler’s fact intelligence platform extracts, verifies, and reasons over the factual record from large and unstructured document sets, used by some of the world's leading litigation and disputes teams at Clifford Chance, Goodwin, and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, as well as in- house legal and compliance teams at large global enterprises.



Check out our earlier interview with Wexler co-founder and CEO Gregory Mostyn.



Wexler was founded in January 2023 by Gregory Mostyn and Kush Madlani. Wexler’s engine runs documents through a gated pipeline that isolates discrete, verifiable happenings – who said what, to whom, when, and why it matters to the case – rather than returning summaries or loosely sourced excerpts, at scale over 1,000,000 documents per case.



The product is used by litigators, arbitrators and investigators working matters that require exhaustive, source-traceable fact development, the fact-lawyering at the heart of every dispute, as well as in-house legal teams to surface and resolve factual issues before they escalate into disputes.



The company has since grown to a team of 18 with a significant client base in Europe and the United States, expanding revenue eightfold year-on-year with over 400 per cent net revenue retention.



Wexler's engineering team will form the founding team of Legora's London engineering hub.



“Every dispute and every investigation comes down to the facts, and finding them is often the most manual and expensive part of legal work,” said Max Junestrand, CEO and Co-Founder of Legora.

“As agentic systems take on more of that work, fact queries won't just grow, they'll multiply by orders of magnitude. Wexler is the infrastructure built to handle that scale today.”

Wexler’s product will become part of the Legora agentic operating system, and their team becomes a cornerstone of the engineering hub Legora is building in London.

“Fact-lawyering is the most challenging part of disputes work: the endless, painstaking review needed to map the facts, the issues and the characters into a compelling theory of the case,” said Gregory Mostyn, CEO and Co-Founder of Wexler.



“From a week-long investigation to a decade-long class action, building the case brain has never been harder, and it has never mattered more.



We are delighted to be joining Legora and to continue serving the expert litigators and investigators working on the world’s most complex cases, as well as the in-house teams trying to get ahead of those cases before they're ever filed.”



Combined with Legora's platform, Wexler's engine will become the fact layer underneath Legora's agentic workflows.

Litigation teams working inside Legora will be able to build the case brain for every matter: fact chronologies and evidentiary records without leaving a matter workspace, corporate legal teams will be able to use it across contract and communication archives to catch factual exposure before it becomes a claim.



The acquisition follows a $600 million Series D round earlier this year that valued Legora at $5.6 billion, and comes as the company's platform is used by more than 100,000 lawyers at 1,500 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 50 markets.









