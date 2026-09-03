Atira raises $17.5M to bring AI orchestration to industrial sales

Munich-based AI company Atira has raised $15 million in seed funding to expand its platform for automating industrial sales engineering. The round was led by Accel, with participation from UVC, Fortino, Booom and industry investors including Ann-Kristin Achleitner, Marc Bitzer, Markus Flik and Celonis co-founder and co-CEO Bastian Nominacher. Atira also disclosed a previously unannounced $2.5 million pre-seed round.

Founded in Munich in November 2024 by Florian Diegruber and August DuMont Schütte, Atira is developing an AI orchestration platform for industrial sales engineering, with a focus on companies selling complex, built-to-order products.

Responding to a customer request for quotation (RFQ) can take weeks or several months, requiring sales engineers, technical specialists, legal teams and commercial teams to review extensive specifications and prepare customised technical and commercial documentation. Atira estimates that industrial sales engineering accounts for more than $128 billion in annual labour spending globally, with much of the work still relying on manual processes and expertise distributed across different teams and systems.

Atira's platform works across existing customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) and configure, price, quote (CPQ) systems. It processes incoming customer requests, identifies and comments on relevant requirements, and generates outputs including technical documentation, configuration proposals and pricing options.

By connecting existing systems with historical project information and employee expertise, the platform is designed to reduce manual handoffs and shorten the process from customer request to proposal.

Sales engineering is one of the largest workflows in manufacturing that software has never truly automated. Today, critical commercial expertise is scattered across people, documents and disconnected systems.

Atira is changing that by helping industrials turn expertise into a scalable capability and bringing AI into one of the most important processes in industrial organizations,

said Florian Diegruber, CEO and co-founder of Atira.

The new funding will be used to grow Atira's go-to-market team, accelerate product development and support international expansion. The company also plans to extend its product into adjacent commercial workflows, including pricing intelligence, aftersales and supplier coordination.



