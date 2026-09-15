Ramp launches in UK, trumpets AI token spend platform

US expense management startup Ramp has launched in the UK, landed ElevenLabs as a client, and is trumpeting its AI token spend platform as it looks to woo more UK startup clients.

Ramp’s launch in the UK, its first outside North America, follows its acquisition earlier this year of Swedish payment infrastructure outfit Billhop, giving Ramp regulatory payments authorisation in both the UK and the EU.

Ramp, which nearly tripled its valuation within a year when it raised $750m at a valuation of $44bn in June this year, offers an all-in-one solution. This combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping.

Ramp, which has European offices in London and Sweden, has previously expanded to Canada. New York-headquartered Ramp, which competes against another US expense management startup Brex, which is also making a push in the UK, initially targeted startups but says its customer base has now swelled to more than 70,000 and includes Visa, Uber, Spotify, as well as Anduril and Figma.

Other startup spend management competitors in Europe include Spendesk, Payhawk and Pleo.

Jacob Wallenberg, VP, International Expansion at Ramp, appeared to suggest Ramp would be targeting startups in the UK. He said: "The UK is home to some of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, and we built our product to match that. We have a team based right here in London and we can’t wait to get to work."

Ramp has been onboarding UK customers since the summer, with ElevenLabs running bill pay, corporate card and AI token spend on its platform. Another customer is a UK CRM outfit Attio.

Ramp is making a play about its “token spend intelligence tools”, pointing out that AI spending has grown around 21 times across Ramp’s customers since June 2025, as it looks to woo UK clients.

It says: "Token spend behaves unlike any line item that came before it. It’s usage-based, can swing day to day, and is scattered across providers, models, teams, projects and API keys - which makes it difficult for finance to see what’s actually happening."

Ramp says its platform can break down costs by models and teams, making it easier for finance departments to evaluate AI spend. It said it's working with Visa to support its corporate card offering for UK businesses, combining Ramp's spend management platform with Visa's global payments network.