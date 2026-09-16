Boxd raises $2M to build cloud infrastructure for AI coding agents

Dutch startup Boxd has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round to develop its cloud computing infrastructure for developers and AI coding agents. The round was led by BlueYard Capital, with participation from OVNI Capital, Antler, S20 and Script Capital, alongside business angels from General Intuition and other technology companies.

Founded by Michiel Voortman, Laurentiu Ciobanu and Hidde Kehrer, Boxd is building infrastructure that provides virtual machines for developers and AI agents to execute code, run tests and manage software development workflows. The company is targeting the growing infrastructure demands of AI coding agents, which can operate in parallel and require dedicated, long-running computing environments.

Traditional development setups typically rely on individual virtual machines or containers. According to Boxd, these approaches can become difficult to manage as developers run multiple agents simultaneously, while allowing coding agents to operate without supervision can also introduce security risks.

The company's platform allows teams to create as many cloud machines as required and provides snapshotting and live-forking capabilities. This enables developers and AI agents to create copies of running machines, including their memory and active connections, in under 100 milliseconds. The approach is designed to allow multiple agents to test different solutions in parallel while reducing the need to configure and maintain separate development environments.

Boxd uses a simplified virtualisation architecture focused on CPU, RAM, storage and networking, rather than emulating additional hardware such as audio devices, webcams and USB ports. The company says this reduces the software attack surface and helps mitigate security risks associated with running autonomous agents.

Every AI coding agent needs a real computer to run on rather than a disposable sandbox. Current container alternatives suffer from security vulnerabilities and lose state as soon as processes complete. Boxd provides hardware-isolated persistent virtual machines that can be live-forked in milliseconds, enabling developers and autonomous agents to build, test, and deploy safely,

said Hidde Kehrer, co-founder of Boxd.

The company will use the pre-seed funding to expand its team and further develop its custom virtualisation engine as it seeks to scale its infrastructure for developers and AI agents.