Integral lands €18M Series A for AI-native accounting and tax services

Berlin-based accounting technology company Integral has raised €18 million in a Series A round to expand its AI-powered accounting, tax and payroll services for small and medium-sized businesses. The round was co-led by Mosaic Ventures and Reid Hoffman, with participation from existing investors Cherry Ventures, General Catalyst and Puzzle Ventures.

The latest investment brings Integral's total funding to more than €30 million.

Founded in 2024 by Lukas Zörner and Anil Can Baykal, Integral is building an AI-native model for professional accounting services, starting in Germany. Rather than providing software for accounting and tax professionals, the group combines AI agents with licensed professionals to deliver accounting, tax and payroll services directly to SMEs.

Integral Tax, an independent licensed German audit and tax firm affiliated with Integral, operates on the company's platform. Its AI agents handle repetitive work across bookkeeping, tax and payroll, including reconciling invoices and bank transactions, creating account postings, and preparing payroll runs and tax filings. Licensed professionals review and sign off on the results.

According to Integral, its agents now prepare bookkeeping end-to-end for more than half of its clients, reducing average monthly accounting turnaround from weeks to hours. The company also says professionals at Integral Tax have doubled the number of clients they can serve since the beginning of the year. Reviews completed by licensed professionals are fed back into the platform to further develop its automation.

Software doesn't file your business's taxes. It doesn't run your payroll and it doesn't sign your annual accounts. A licensed professional does, and there are fewer of them every year. So instead of building yet another tool for professionals, we built the firm itself: AI agents do the work, licensed experts stand behind every result. The deeper our automation goes, the better the service,

said Lukas Zörner, co-founder and CEO of Integral.

Integral is targeting labour shortages in Germany's accounting and tax sector by using automation to increase the number of businesses individual professionals can serve.

Chandar Lal, Partner at Mosaic Ventures, said AI could help address these workforce constraints by enabling new approaches to delivering accounting, tax and payroll services rather than simply providing software to existing providers.

Integral will use the Series A funding to hire across AI engineering, licensed professionals and commercial teams. The company also plans to deepen automation across accounting, tax and payroll workflows and further develop its proprietary compliance technology for regulated financial work.