Nearby Computing secures €680K to scale cloud-to-edge orchestration platform

Nearby Computing, a deeptech company that orchestrates and automates distributed cloud-to-edge environments across networks, infrastructure, applications, and AI, has secured a €680,000 investment from the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT), as part of a €1.4 million financing operation.



The investment will support Nearby Computing's continued growth and the development of NearbyOne, its control plane for managing and orchestrating distributed cloud-to-edge environments from a single platform.



“Every enterprise we work with is dealing with the same shift: infrastructure that used to sit in one place now runs across sites, clouds, and vendors, and managing it one piece at a time doesn't scale anymore,” said Josep Marti, Chief Executive Officer of Nearby Computing.







“Fragmented infrastructure is one of the biggest hidden costs in enterprise IT today. This investment helps us meet that demand as more organisations reach the point where orchestration stops being optional.”







As IT environments grow more distributed, spanning industrial facilities, retail environments, energy infrastructure, and telecommunications networks, orchestrating them from a single point of control is becoming a business necessity rather than a future consideration.







Nearby's platform lets organisations manage that fragmentation from one control plane instead of stitching together separate tools for each domain, provisioning, updating, and maintaining infrastructure through policy-based automation rather than manual, site-by-site work.







The platform is vendor-agnostic by design, orchestrating workloads across any hardware vendor, cloud provider, network infrastructure, or the AI stack, so companies can work with their existing stack and switch vendors in the future without complex migrations.



Resilience is built into the platform itself. When outages hit connectivity or the central cloud, critical workloads keep running locally at the edge, reducing the operational impact of disruptions that would otherwise halt business-critical processes.



Nearby's technology already supports these capabilities across the sectors where reliability and operational continuity matter most. Service providers use the platform to orchestrate infrastructure across 5G Core and RAN vendors as a single fleet rather than managing each one separately.



In retail, it deploys and manages AI-driven applications across hundreds of store locations from one control plane. In energy, it manages distributed assets, sensors, and applications across power networks, improving grid operations and the integration of renewable sources. And in mission-critical environments, the platform keeps essential workloads running locally, maintaining continuity even when connectivity or central infrastructure is disrupted.



The transaction is carried out through the Next Tech facility, funded by Spain's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (European Union Next Generation Funds), which aims to strengthen the financing ecosystem for deep-tech startups and scale-ups.



