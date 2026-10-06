Graduate Ventures launches €125M second seed fund to back Dutch tech startups

Graduate Ventures has launched its second seed fund of €125 million, with €100 million already committed.

Since its founding in 2021 by alumni of Delft University of Technology and Erasmus University Rotterdam, Graduate Ventures has invested in more than 90 tech startups. Its platform also now includes a network of more than 200 experienced entrepreneurial alumni who support founders with expertise, connections and market introductions. Graduate Ventures now partners with eight universities and three university medical centres, giving it nationwide coverage to provide startups with capital and hands-on support from its network of investors, successful entrepreneurs and alumni of its partner universities.

In addition to its new seed fund, Graduate Ventures operates a pre-seed fund. Both funds invest in startups in sectors including artificial intelligence, deep tech, healthcare and climate – sectors that Graduate Ventures considers key to ensuring a competitive and prosperous future for the Netherlands.

“It is great to see such a large group of successful entrepreneurs and alumni in the Netherlands coming together through the Graduate Ventures platform to help the next generation of entrepreneurs with venture capital and hands-on support from their networks,” says Frans van Houten, co-founder and chairman of Graduate Ventures.

QuantWare is a clear example of the impact of Graduate Ventures’ approach. Graduate Ventures invested in the Delft-based quantum technology company in 2021, when it was still at an early stage. Earlier this year, QuantWare raised €152 million in a Series B round.

The second fund is backed by a large group of entrepreneurs, including:

Frank Slootman (Snowflake),

Michiel Muller (Picnic),

Jonas Ruyter (DataSnipper) and

Peter Wennink (ASML).

Invest-NL and Oost NL are also participating.

Peter Wennink, former CEO of ASML, shared:

“Startups and scale-ups are essential to the future of a prosperous Netherlands. Graduate Ventures meets the need for venture capital and support to help these startups and scale-ups succeed.”



Lead image: Studio Duin.