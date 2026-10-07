Endeavor Catalyst doubles down on Europe with $320M Fund V as region becomes its fastest-growing market

Europe has become Endeavor Catalyst’s fastest-growing market as the global venture fund begins deploying Fund V, an oversubscribed $320 million fund announced today.

Endeavor Catalyst is Endeavor’s venture capital fund, investing exclusively in companies led by Endeavor Entrepreneurs and co-investing alongside leading venture capital and growth equity firms. With more than $850 million in assets under management, Endeavor Catalyst has backed 437 companies across 44 markets. Its portfolio includes 83 companies valued at $1 billion or more and 39 exits.

Endeavor Catalyst has now made more than 90 investments across 10 European markets, with 20 portfolio companies valued at $1 billion or more. Fund V investments tied to Europe include EnduroSat, founded in Bulgaria; and HappyRobot, founded by Spanish entrepreneurs.

They join a regional portfolio that includes Bending Spoons, ElevenLabs, Preply, ICEYE and Fever. Catalyst invested in 12 companies selected through Endeavor’s European offices during the first half of 2026, compared with 14 in all of 2025 and seven in 2024.

European portfolio companies raised $3.3 billion in rounds joined by Catalyst across 2025 and the first half of 2026 – more than companies in any other region where the fund invests, including Latin America.

“The talent coming out of countries like Poland, Ukraine, Romania, Greece, Spain and Turkey is some of the best anywhere in the world,” said Pete Benedetto, head of Europe for Endeavor Catalyst.

“We are doubling down on Europe with Fund V to help ensure European founders have access to the capital they need to build the next generation of global companies.”

London as a bridge to global capital

Endeavor’s Global Hub in London gives founders a base in one of the world’s most important capital markets.

Launched in 2024, the Global Hub now includes more than 90 Endeavor Entrepreneurs and 100 companies, helping connect founders with global capital, talent, mentors and new markets.

“London attracts founders who have already started building somewhere else and need a platform to take it global. They arrive with traction and the resilience of building where there was no playbook, and here they find the later-stage capital, talent and partners to scale,” said Constanza Castro Feijóo, managing director of Endeavor’s Global Hub in London. ​

“Fund V puts more of that capital within reach, and our role is to keep every founder one introduction away from the people who can help them build category-defining companies.”

Endeavor Catalyst is active across 10 European markets: Bulgaria, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine.

The current pipeline Fund V includes significant activity across Europe and Latin America, along with an increase in opportunities from Southeast Asia.

Endeavor Catalyst is seeing strong activity in deep tech, foundational AI and cloud infrastructure, as well as second-time founders building AI companies, particularly at the application layer. ​ The firm expects to deploy an additional $25 million to $30 million over the remainder of 2026.

As Fund V continues to invest, the fund will remain focused on backing high-growth Endeavor Entrepreneurs across sectors and geographies where the network sees both exceptional founder ambition and the opportunity to build globally significant companies.



