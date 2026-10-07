MintNeuro raises $5M to scale chips purpose-built for neural devices

MintNeuro, an Imperial College London spinout developing specialised chips for neural devices from implants to wearables, has raised $5 million to drive its commercial scale-up. The company is developing a semiconductor platform for devices that connect with the brain and nervous system.

As neurotechnology moves from research into clinical and commercial deployment, MintNeuro aims to replace the choice between adapting generic components and undertaking lengthy custom chip development with chips purpose-built for neural applications.

The round was led by Odyssey Ventures, with participation from 33East, JSK Investments, and Alumni Ventures, alongside returning investment from Empirical Ventures, Jumpspace Ventures, and early investors.

MintNeuro has already delivered working silicon and reached integration milestones with partners including Motif Neurotech and Amber Therapeutics.

Earlier this year, it announced a partnership and multi-year commercial chip supply agreement with Motif, supporting the development of its minimally invasive neurostimulator, initially targeting treatment-resistant depression.

Other neural device companies are evaluating or integrating MintNeuro’s technology, alongside research teams developing implantable systems that connect directly to the brain and nervous system.

Neural devices span brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), neuromodulation systems, sensory prostheses, and bioelectronic medicines, with potential applications ranging from Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and depression to hearing loss and inflammatory disease.

MintNeuro’s modular semiconductor platform provides core functions including neural sensing, signal processing, and stimulation: listening to nerve signals, interpreting them, and delivering precise electrical pulses to treat disease or restore function. Its architecture is designed to combine these functions efficiently at the system level, enabling smaller, lower-power devices and more integrated closed-loop interfaces with the nervous system.

According to Dorian Haci, Co-Founder and CEO of MintNeuro, the funding moves the company from technology validation to commercial scale-up, with more customer programmes, faster product launches and its chips in the hands of many more developers.

"Our ambition is clear: to make MintNeuro the semiconductor platform the global neurotechnology industry builds on.”

Michelle Robson, Founding Partner at Odyssey Ventures, said:

“Neural devices such as BCIs represent one of the most exciting frontier technology opportunities today, and significant value will accrue to those solving the foundational infrastructure challenges that stand between innovation and widespread adoption.

MintNeuro has the technology, market pull and ambition to become a globally important semiconductor company, and we are backing this exceptional team as it scales from the UK into global markets, including Silicon Valley.”

MintNeuro will use the investment to grow its engineering and commercial teams, bring its products to market, support customers as they adopt its chips, and strengthen its presence in the US alongside its UK and European base.