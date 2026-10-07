UK links London deep tech with West Midlands manufacturing in new Scaleup Pathway

The UK today launched a new Scaleup Pathway to enable the scaling of sovereign innovation and manufacturing. WestTech London and the West Midlands have joined forces to deepen the connection between the two leading regional innovation ecosystems.

Convened by Imperial College London and the University of Warwick, the new Scaleup Pathway strengthens the UK’s ability to commercialise its research, grow innovative companies, retain strategically important manufacturing and production capability, all of which will enhance UK global competitiveness.

The Pathway has been created to address one of the UK’s biggest innovation challenges – Britain is home to world-leading research and produces pioneering technologies and businesses across energy and climatetech, defence and security, medtech and biotech.

But these innovative companies face structural challenges as they move from discovery and R&D to commercial production and scale.

The new initiative will bring together deep tech innovation and commercialisation as well as broad industrial and advanced manufacturing capabilities. It will provide companies with the tools, expertise and capabilities they need at every stage of growth, including access to investment and highly skilled talent, specialist spaces, manufacturing facilities and supply chains.

The Scaleup Pathway will enhance collaboration between the two regions and support growth across the UK.

The Pathway is supported by the West Midlands Combined Authority and the Greater London Authority, together with Ealing Council, the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, Birmingham City Council, Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council.

In addition to Imperial College London and the University of Warwick, the two regions house other leading knowledge and research institutions, including the University of Birmingham, the University of West London, Brunel University, Aston University, Coventry University, Birmingham City University and the University of Wolverhampton.

Commenting on behalf of WestTech London, Professor Hugh Brady, President at Imperial College London, said:

“The UK already has all the ingredients needed to be a global science and technology powerhouse. The opportunity now is to connect these strengths more intentionally, recognising what different places do best and enabling businesses to access the expertise, infrastructure and investment they need as they grow.

The Scale-up Pathway will connect our complementary ecosystems and in doing so, help more British innovations to scale here in the UK, supporting a new era of industrial growth and strengthening our competitiveness on the world stage.”

WestTech London, established and anchored by Imperial College London with the support of key partners including Imperial College NHS Trust, is unlocking the potential of West London to deliver a thriving, globally competitive innovation ecosystem. WestTech London is home to 1,000 frontier innovation companies which generate more than £9 billion in annual turnover and employ over 20,000 people.

The West Midlands generates over £22 billion annually in manufacturing output and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs. The region is actively transitioning into next-generation manufacturing, focusing on Electric Light Vehicles, battery technology and smart energy systems.

The Scaleup Pathway announcement comes as the West Midlands prepares to unveil new plans surrounding ‘reindustrialisation’.

The region will bring together existing and new initiatives linked to investment, innovation and business support, aiming to strengthen Britain's productive capacity, accelerate industrial renewal and create the industries, investment and high-value jobs of the future.