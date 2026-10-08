Dutch startup Innercrowd raises €750K to turn festival fans into marketers

Innercrowd has raised €750,000 in funding to accelerate its international expansion as festivals across Europe look for new ways to drive ticket sales. The company already works with more than a hundred festival organisers, including clients in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Bulgaria and Poland.

The funding comes as festivalgoers become more selective and increasingly delay ticket purchases amid a crowded festival market and rising costs. According to the European Festival Survey 2025, only 17 per cent of surveyed festivals were fully sold out. Several major European festivals have experienced slower ticket sales, with some events also facing cancellations due to weaker-than-expected demand.

Founded in 2024 by Benjamin Havenaar and Job Vink, Innercrowd aims to address this challenge by helping festivals activate their existing fans earlier in the sales cycle and turn their loyalty into ticket sales and wider reach.

Fans who sign up for a presale or early bird sale gain access to a WhatsApp shop where they can buy tickets directly within the messaging app. AI agents handle one-to-one conversations with fans at scale, answering questions and helping guide them towards a purchase without requiring a marketer to be online. According to Innercrowd, these campaigns generate conversion rates that are on average 50 per cent higher than traditional presale campaigns conducted via email.

By encouraging fans to buy earlier, the platform also gives them more time to promote festivals among their networks. Fans can create and share content, promote line-ups, encourage friends to attend and sell tickets.

According to Innercrowd co-founder Benjamin Havenaar, festivals are facing growing competition for the attention of the same audiences:

People see a huge amount of content and advertising every day. That makes it harder and harder to stand out with paid campaigns. A recommendation from a friend has a very different impact than yet another ad in your feed. That is a strength many festivals already have in their fanbase. We help them make much more active use of that loyalty.

The content generated by fans can also be reused by organisers in their own marketing, reducing the amount of content they need to produce themselves.

Innercrowd plans to use the new investment to accelerate its expansion beyond the Netherlands and grow its presence in other European markets.