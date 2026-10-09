Spanish Autentic AI raises €1.5M to accelerate AI-powered market research

Autentic AI has raised €1.5 million in pre-seed funding from venture capital firms Baobab Ventures, Lanai Ventures, Acurio Ventures and Masia VC.

Founded by Dani Diestre, Aniol Carreras and Jacob Bamio, Autentic AI has developed a platform that uses artificial intelligence to conduct interviews with hundreds of consumers and experts simultaneously, reducing the time required for market research from weeks or months to days. The company combines AI-led interviews and data analysis with human researchers who interpret the findings and provide context.

The platform aims to address the time and cost associated with traditional market research, which can limit how frequently companies gather customer feedback. Autentic AI seeks to make research more accessible, allowing businesses to gather customer insights more regularly and use them to inform their decisions.

Dani Diestre, co-founder and co-CEO of Autentic AI, commented:

When a study costs €100,000 and takes three months, companies cannot run one every time they need an answer. By the time the findings arrive, the market may have moved on. The real cost is making important decisions without hearing from customers.

At Autentic, AI conducts the interviews and researchers interpret what the answers mean. We want research to be something companies can do every week.

Autentic AI currently conducts around 1,000 interviews per day and expects to complete more than 400,000 by the end of 2026. Its platform serves four main sectors: fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and strategy consulting and private equity.

To support the reliability of its findings, Autentic AI works with verified participants who are compensated for their time. Each finding is linked to video evidence from interviews, allowing clients to review the responses behind the conclusions. The platform also analyses conversations to identify patterns and connections, with results that can be segmented by factors such as age, region or product usage.

The new funding will be used to further automate Autentic AI's research process and build its own network of verified consumers and industry experts. This will give the company greater control over research quality while reducing its reliance on third-party panels.