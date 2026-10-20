EIT launches €40M funding call to help bring university deep tech research to market

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) has launched a new call to strengthen the capacity of higher education institutions to turn their research into innovations focused on the manufacturing and deep tech areas.



the EIT Higher Education Initiative aims to help universities develop innovation and entrepreneurship skills, turn research into commercial products, and build stronger links with businesses.

Backed by €40 million from the EIT, the 2026 funding round will offer up to €1.25 million per selected project over 18 months. Universities, businesses, research organisations, public bodies, and other partners are invited to apply together.

The selected projects will help universities develop practical innovation and entrepreneurship skills among students and staff, particularly in STEM, manufacturing, and deeptech. They will also help universities turn research into commercial products, better manage intellectual property, and share expertise.

With support from the EIT’s Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs), universities will build stronger connections with businesses, investors, and the wider startup community.

Martin Kern, Director of the EIT, said:

"Turning a research breakthrough into a successful business takes skills, confidence and targeted support. This call will help students, researchers, and university staff to take that step.

By bringing new technologies from the lab to the market with a focus on advanced manufacturing and deep tech, we support higher education institutions to play a stronger role in Europe’s innovation future and competitiveness."

Natalie Walsh, Project Coordinator, Idea to Impact (i2i), a beneficiary of a previous call, said:

"The EIT HEI Initiative has connected partners and projects at a deeper level through in-person meetings and training – something you don’t always get from EU funding.



The initiative has created a real community of practitioners, educators and experts and empowered them to create more opportunities to support our students, staff and ecosystems to develop and grow. "

Each consortium must include at least five funded partners: at least three HEIs (from three different Horizon Europe-eligible countries, including at least one EU Member State), and at least two business/industry partners and/or business/industry representative organisations (e.g., SMEs, startups, larger enterprises, industry associations); industry partners that operate in manufacturing or deep-tech technologies are strongly encouraged to join a consortium.

Consortia have until 13 January 2027 17:00 (CET) to submit their applications. Selected projects will be announced later in 2027.



