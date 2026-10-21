Europe's tech funding rebounds to €27.8B, fuelled by billion-euro mega-rounds

In Q3 2026, the European tech market continued to gain momentum, with total funding reaching €27.8 billion across 732 deals.

Investment value increased by 32.4 per cent from €21 billion in Q3 2025 and was more than two and a half times the €11 billion recorded in Q3 2024, highlighting a strong rise in capital deployed over the past two years.

Looking at the monthly distribution, Q3 2026 was defined less by consistent growth throughout the quarter and more by a sharp concentration of investment in September.

While the overall pattern of a strong July, weaker August and subsequent recovery was also visible in the previous two years, the scale of the September increase sets 2026 apart.

Biggest rounds in Q3 2026

Q3 2026 funding was highly concentrated among a small number of companies. According to our data, five deals exceeded €1 billion, involving four companies:

Mistral AI (€3 billion), Nscale (two rounds worth approximately €2.95 billion and €2.59 billion), Helsing (€1.58 billion), and Quantum Systems (€1.05 billion).

Nscale stands out in particular, with its two billion-euro deals complemented by another €787 million financing in July. Across the three transactions, the company raised approximately €6.3 billion during Q3 alone.

Beyond the five billion-euro rounds, deal sizes fall considerably, reinforcing a funding environment in which a relatively small number of large transactions captured a substantial share of the capital deployed.

Top 10 countries by the total amount raised in billions, Q3 2026

Q3 2026 funding was heavily concentrated in Europe's largest markets, with the UK maintaining a substantial lead. UK-based tech companies raised almost €12 billion across 188 deals, accounting for around 43 per cent of the €27.8 billion invested across Europe during the quarter.



Germany ranked second with approximately €4.9 billion across 114 deals, while France followed with €4.0 billion from 49 deals. Together, the UK, Germany and France attracted nearly three-quarters of all capital raised in Q3, highlighting the geographic concentration of European tech investment.





AI reigns supreme





The industry breakdown shows that Q3 2026 funding was heavily concentrated in a small number of sectors, with AI and cloud attracting the largest amounts of capital. AI companies raised €6.7 billion, while cloud companies secured €6.4 billion. Together, the two sectors attracted more than €13 billion, representing around 47 per cent of all capital raised during the quarter. Over 2630 investors in Q3

Over 2630 investors participated in Q3 2026, with Innovate UK the most active investor.



The report includes a foreword from Christoph Frei, Partner & Head of Energy, Emerald.