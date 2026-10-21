Opply raises $7.5M to expand its agentic AI platform for CPG brands

Opply, a company developing an AI-powered operating platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, has raised $7.5 million in a funding round led by Chalfen Ventures, with participation from Index Ventures, Anthemis, Entrepreneurs First, In This Together and Ventures Together.

Founded by Helen Murphy and Martin Postel, Opply develops an agentic AI platform designed to automate operational processes for CPG brands, including sourcing, procurement, financing and supply chain management. By combining AI agents, proprietary data, an extensive supplier network and flexible financing options, the company aims to help businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency and scale their operations.

Unlike platforms that primarily provide analysis or connect buyers with suppliers, Opply's technology is designed to execute operational tasks directly. Its AI agents can manage inventory, coordinate production and oversee deliveries, reducing the need for manual intervention.

The company operates in the consumer packaged goods sector, where businesses face complex supply chains and resource-intensive operations.

Helen Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Opply, highlighted the challenges of fragmented and manual supply chains in the CPG industry. She added:

Our AI technology doesn't just tell brands what needs to be done. It does the work, managing everything from sourcing and procurement to payments and supply chains. This latest funding gives us the opportunity to bring that model to many more businesses, from ambitious emerging brands to major global players.

The new funding will support Opply's efforts to bring its AI-powered operating platform to more consumer packaged goods businesses, from emerging brands to larger international companies.