Cloud: Europe’s 6 most-funded companies in H1 2026

Cloud funding in Europe during H1 2026 was heavily concentrated in infrastructure investments, with companies raising approximately €5.9 billion across eight transactions, including one with an undisclosed amount. The UK dominated the sector, accounting for more than 99 per cent of total funding, driven primarily by Pure Data Centres and Nscale.

Debt financing played a significant role, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of data centre development and AI computing infrastructure. Meanwhile, Germany and the Czech Republic recorded smaller funding rounds focused on cloud management, security and application deployment.

This distribution highlights the disparity between major infrastructure projects and smaller cloud technology companies, with a handful of transactions accounting for nearly all capital raised in the sector.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.