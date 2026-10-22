Cloud: Europe’s 6 most-funded companies in H1 2026

Cloud funding in Europe during
H1 2026 was heavily
concentrated in infrastructure investments, with companies raising
approximately €5.9 billion across eight transactions, including one with an
undisclosed amount. The UK dominated the sector, accounting for more than 99
per cent of total funding, driven primarily by Pure Data Centres and Nscale.
Debt financing played a significant role, reflecting the
capital-intensive nature of data centre development and AI computing
infrastructure. Meanwhile, Germany and the Czech Republic recorded smaller
funding rounds focused on cloud management, security and application
deployment.
This distribution highlights the disparity between major
infrastructure projects and smaller cloud technology companies, with a handful
of transactions accounting for nearly all capital raised in the sector.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
Nscale (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $4.19B
UK-based Nscale develops AI cloud infrastructure, providing GPU computing capacity, data centres and services designed to support the training and deployment of artificial intelligence models.
The company focuses on building and operating large-scale computing infrastructure, including facilities powered by renewable energy, to meet growing demand for AI workloads. Its operations cover infrastructure development, GPU deployment and cloud services, with expansion projects across Europe and North America.
During H1 2026, Nscale announced $4.19 billion in financing across three transactions, including a $2 billion Series C round in March and two debt financing deals in February and May.
2
Pure Data Centres (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $2.7B
London-headquartered Pure Data Centres (Pure DC) develops and operates hyperscale data centres designed to support cloud computing and AI workloads.
Backed by Oaktree Capital, the company focuses on acquiring land, developing data centre facilities and leasing infrastructure to technology companies.
Pure DC focuses on expanding computing capacity to meet demand from hyperscale cloud providers and AI infrastructure operators.
In H1 2026, the company secured $2.7 billion in financing to support its expansion across Europe and the Middle East.
3
Blocks (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $6M
Blocks provides a digital platform designed to help companies manage and optimise their cloud infrastructure spending.
The startup addresses the growing complexity of cloud costs by helping businesses monitor expenditure and improve cost management. Its technology focuses on bringing greater financial oversight to cloud infrastructure, which represents a significant operating expense for many software companies.
During H1 2026, Blocks raised $6 million in funding from Speedinvest, Caesar Ventures and several angel investors, including the founders of Flix.
4
Enclaive (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €4.1M
Specialising in confidential computing, German cybersecurity company enclaive develops technology that enables organisations to protect sensitive data and applications across multiple cloud environments.
Its platform uses secure enclaves to safeguard information during processing without requiring modifications to existing code, tools or workflows. Designed for enterprise workloads, including Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines and AI applications, the technology targets organisations operating in sectors with strict security and compliance requirements.
The company plans to expand its commercial activities, engineering capabilities and international presence following a €4.1 million seed funding round completed in February 2026.
5
Zerops (Czech Republic)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $2M
Czech startup Zerops operates a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that simplifies cloud application development, deployment and management. Its infrastructure provides a unified environment for development and production, allowing applications to run under consistent conditions throughout their lifecycle.
Built on the company's own bare-metal infrastructure, the platform supports Linux containers, databases and other integrated services. Zerops is also developing tools that enable AI coding agents to interact directly with cloud infrastructure, supporting automated application development and deployment.
In May 2026, the company raised $2 million in seed funding led by Gi21 Capital to expand its infrastructure, develop its platform and grow its team.
6
Cast AI (Lithuania)
Amount raised in H1 2026: Undisclosed
Cast AI is a cloud infrastructure automation company with Lithuanian roots that develops technology for optimising Kubernetes environments and managing cloud computing resources.
Its platform uses machine learning to analyse infrastructure usage, automatically allocate resources, reduce operating costs and improve application performance. The company also provides OMNI Compute, a solution that connects external computing capacity, including GPUs, to support AI workloads across different cloud environments.
Although the investment amount was undisclosed, funding from Pacific Alliance Ventures brought Cast AI’s valuation above $1 billion in January 2026, making it Lithuania’s fifth unicorn.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments