Anthropic says may compete with application layer startups from “time to time” in “select categories”

Anthropic today offered hope to European AI application layer startups, saying that its primary focus was on being a foundation AI model company, but that it may compete with application startups “from time to time” in “select categories”.

The statement by Anthropic comes amid long-standing concern from European AI startups that Anthropic, and other model providers like OpenAI, could launch competing application products and decimate their businesses.

The US AI giant behind the Claude chatbot today unveiled details of its business ahead of one of the biggest ever IPOs.

In its S-1 IPO filing in the US, figures reveal that Anthropic was hit by losses of $80.8bn in the first half of the year, compared to $13bn of losses in the comparative period of 2025.

Anthropic generated revenue of $16.3bn in the first half of the year, compared to $1.2bn of revenues in the comparable period for 2025, the figures also show. Anthropic, which was founded just five years ago, was valued at $965bn in its latest private funds round in May this year.

In the filing, Anthropic highlighted the diversity of its customer base, saying that “no single customer represented more than 10 per cent of our revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026”.

But it warned that a ”significant portion” of its customer base consists of startups and technology-oriented enterprises that may be more sensitive to adverse macroeconomic conditions and may reduce or delay spending during a downturn.

Amid competition from OpenAI and big tech giants like Google and Meta, Anthropic pointed to its primary focus on enterprise customers, and its ability to “remain and define the frontier” and its talent, which it said made it stand out against competitors.

