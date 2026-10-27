Agora Labs raises €4.3M to expand clinical data infrastructure for medical research

Italian deeptech company Agora Labs has raised €4.3 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm P101 SGR, with participation from the Mussetto family, owners of Infinite Five, a holding company focused on marketing technology, data analysis and robotics.

Founded in Rome by Davide Zaccagnini (CEO), a vascular surgeon and biomedical informatician, and Fabio Giulietto, an engineer, Agora Labs develops technology that enables hospitals to make clinical data available for medical and scientific research while protecting patient privacy.

Hospitals generate large amounts of clinical data that could support medical research and the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. However, much of this information remains difficult to access and analyse because it is fragmented across different IT systems and often stored in unstructured formats.

Agora Labs aims to address this challenge through an infrastructure that allows hospitals to process and standardise clinical data without transferring it outside their own systems. The company installs dedicated computing nodes at participating healthcare facilities, using GPUs supplied by technology partner NVIDIA. Specialised large language models (LLMs) structure and standardise the data, while anonymisation processes protect patient information.

Through federated AI technology, the infrastructure connects participating hospitals, allowing research centres and pharmaceutical companies to conduct studies using data from multiple healthcare facilities without directly accessing patient records. AI models can also be trained and validated locally, with only their outputs and inferences shared across the network.

This approach is designed to help healthcare institutions retain control of their data while enabling researchers to analyse information from larger patient populations across different countries. Agora Labs currently operates through an international network of 50 healthcare facilities and plans to double its size over the coming months.

Davide Zaccagnini, founder and CEO of Agora Labs, said the investment would help the company accelerate the expansion of its healthcare network and support larger international research projects.

The arrival of P101 and Infinite Five in Agora Labs addresses two specific needs: scaling our data network even faster and activating global-scale projects on it. Resources matter, but what counts most is experience, market understanding, international credibility and genuine strategic collaboration within the board.

Agora Labs operates in the Real World Evidence (RWE) market, which uses clinical data collected during routine medical care to support research and the development of healthcare solutions.

The new funding will help Agora Labs strengthen its presence in Europe and the US while entering additional international markets, including the Middle East and India. The company also plans to recruit around 20 technical and commercial professionals in the coming months to support its expansion.