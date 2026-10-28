Autofixer receives €3M from Orbit Capital to support European expansion

Polish automotive e-commerce startup Autofixer has received €3 million in venture debt financing from Orbit Capital to support its European expansion, further develop its platform and grow its team.

Despite the growing availability of car parts online, identifying the correct component remains a challenge for consumers. Even within the same vehicle model, parts can vary, while manufacturers and distributors often use different product numbers and naming conventions. This fragmentation makes it difficult for drivers to determine which products are compatible with their vehicles without specialist knowledge.

Autofixer aims to address this challenge through a platform that combines vehicle information with parts catalogues, supplier listings and records of previous part-to-vehicle matches. The technology organises product numbers and descriptions to help customers identify compatible components, while automation and AI support data analysis and the creation of product listings.

For a driver, buying the wrong part means more than returning a product. It means starting the search again and delaying the repair. We want to help drivers make an informed choice before placing an order.

We bring together information about their car and the available parts so they can choose the right product without having to search through and compare multiple catalogues themselves,

says Szymon Jezierski, CEO of Autofixer.

Beyond serving individual customers, Autofixer's technology enables parts distributors to reach additional European markets. Under its asset-light business model, distributors provide products and manage availability, while Autofixer handles the integration of product listings, customer acquisition, marketing and customer service in each market. This approach allows distributors to expand internationally without establishing separate e-commerce operations in every country.

With the new financing, Autofixer plans to expand further across Europe, broaden its product range and strengthen its team. Czechia is its next target market, with sales expected to begin within a month. The company also plans to invest in developing its own e-commerce websites to support expansion into additional markets.

Alongside its geographical expansion, Autofixer plans to introduce AI-powered tools designed to help customers identify suitable parts and navigate the purchasing process. The company is also developing an app intended to support drivers in the day-to-day use of their vehicles and maintain customer relationships between purchases.