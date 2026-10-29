Digital Science acquires Jenni AI to bring verified research data to AI-powered academic writing

Digital Science, a UK company providing researchers with data, tools and infrastructure, has acquired Jenni AI, an AI-native platform trusted by more than 8 million students and researchers in 189 countries.



Jenni AI helps students and researchers get from a first idea to a finished piece of work. Users can upload papers or import their reference libraries, explore and make sense of their chosen sources, draft and refine their writing, and check citations against the original material.



Over the coming months, Jenni AI will further enhance its capabilities by incorporating Digital Science’s extensive research data, starting with Dimensions’ 171-million-publication database and leveraging its full-text search capabilities to help researchers discover, understand, and cite scholarly literature more effectively.



According to Stephen Leicht, CEO of Digital Science, researchers already use AI as a matter of routine.

What they can’t get from a general-purpose tool is a citation that has been checked against the actual paper.



“Jenni AI has built an experience millions of students and researchers choose, often from the very beginning of their careers.

Inside Digital Science, every source it suggests can be verified against Dimensions and its 171 million publications, and that stays true as their work grows from a first thesis chapter to a funded lab. We’re glad to have David, Marc, Shailesh and the team with us.”

Jenni AI joins Overleaf, Papers AI and ReadCube in Digital Science’s portfolio of research tools. It also strengthens Digital Science’s direct relationships with PhD and master’s students at the start of their careers, supporting them as their research grows.



David Park, CEO of Jenni AI, said:

“We started Jenni with the belief that the future is written with AI, not by AI. We built Jenni to empower researchers to explore their curiosity and publish great work.

By joining Digital Science, we're taking a major step toward a future where every researcher has access to the knowledge, tools, and confidence to push the boundaries of human discovery.”



Jenni AI will continue as a standalone product under its own name, with the same team, pricing and subscription plans.





