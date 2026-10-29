KineDB raises €850K to rebuild database infrastructure as AI reshapes software development

KineDB, a company developing database technology for cloud infrastructure and offline devices, has raised €850,000 in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Superhero Capital, with participation from NGL Ventures and angel investors, including Cactos CTO Jussi Pyörre and Kristoffer Abell and Jakob Lilholm, co-CEOs of Danish compliance company Formalize.

Founded by Axel Löwenhoff and Allan Zimmermann, KineDB is developing a general-purpose database designed to operate across different environments, from cloud infrastructure to local devices without an internet connection. The company aims to simplify database management for developers by providing a single system that supports both online and offline operations.

As software development becomes increasingly accessible through AI-powered tools, the number of applications being created continues to grow. This has increased demand on underlying infrastructure, particularly for developers who may lack experience in managing complex database systems.

Axel Löwenhoff, co-founder of KineDB, explained how the growing use of AI in software development is changing the requirements for database infrastructure:

The way AI has opened the gates for developers of all levels to experiment and launch new software is a wonderful thing. A consequence, however, is a lot of software where creators haven’t necessarily considered the underlying databases essential to functionality.

With KineDB, we want to remove that as a layer of complication for engineers, by providing a database that works within this new environment.

To simplify database management for developers, KineDB is building a database engine that can operate both locally within an application and across backend infrastructure. Unlike approaches that rely on separate systems for offline and cloud-based data management, its technology uses a single database engine for both environments.

The company is initially focusing on industries where reliable internet connectivity is not always available. For example, workers in underground mining operations could use KineDB to record progress or equipment conditions on mobile devices while offline, with the information synchronised to a central database once connectivity is restored.

Although its initial focus is on offline data management, KineDB plans to broaden the platform's capabilities to support a wider range of software applications.

The new funding will support the company's development and team expansion, with recruitment focused on engineers specialising in databases, storage systems and query engines.