Seraphim launches SpaceTech Academy with $150K investment for early-stage startups

Seraphim, a global leader in SpaceTech investment, today launched the Seraphim Academy, a selective programme that will invest $150,000 in early-stage companies through two funding stages and provide up to 12 months of tailored support to help founders raise capital, secure customers and scale internationally.



Founded in 2016, UK investor Seraphim Space spans early-stage investment through the Seraphim Academy, venture capital, growth-stage investment and public markets, supporting companies across the SpaceTech lifecycle. Seraphim manages approximately $1 billion in assets across its investment platform.



Across its wider platform, it has backed more than 150 companies in 33 countries, supporting 11 companies that have achieved unicorn status and six through an IPO, while companies supported through its accelerator have collectively raised more than $1.7 billion.



The Academy builds on Seraphim’s experience supporting companies such as Xona Space Systems, which is developing the world’s first commercial low Earth orbit satellite navigation constellation. Xona joined Seraphim’s previous accelerator programme in 2019, after which Seraphim led its early funding rounds and continued to back the company as it scaled. Xona has now raised a $250 million Series D round at a $2.45 billion valuation, just seven months after its $170 million Series C.

The Academy is designed to find the next Xona and support its journey from inception to global leadership and beyond.

Early investment. Tailored support. Long-term ambition.

The Academy builds on Seraphim’s accelerator model, assessing companies on a rolling basis and tailoring support to their commercial priorities, funding plans and international growth ambitions.

Selected companies will receive $150,000 of investment and complete the core programme within four to six months, with up to 12 months of tailored support:

Fundraising : direct support from Seraphim’s specialist team to strengthen investment propositions, prepare professional materials, and reach more than 800 co-investors across early-stage, late-stage, and public markets.

: direct support from Seraphim’s specialist team to strengthen investment propositions, prepare professional materials, and reach more than 800 co-investors across early-stage, late-stage, and public markets. Commercial growth: sales, business development, and international expansion support, with a particular focus on the Space and defence markets.

sales, business development, and international expansion support, with a particular focus on the Space and defence markets. Mentoring : access to experienced SpaceTech entrepreneurs and major industry players through the Prime-in-Residence programme, helping founders understand customer requirements and build commercial relationships.

: access to experienced SpaceTech entrepreneurs and major industry players through the Prime-in-Residence programme, helping founders understand customer requirements and build commercial relationships. Global connections : targeted introductions to investors and corporate partners in the UK, Europe and the US, expert-led sessions and international SpaceTech events.International partnerships: access to Seraphim’s investment-readiness initiatives, including its work with Space Florida and Florida’s aerospace finance and development authority.

: targeted introductions to investors and corporate partners in the UK, Europe and the US, expert-led sessions and international SpaceTech events.International partnerships: access to Seraphim’s investment-readiness initiatives, including its work with Space Florida and Florida’s aerospace finance and development authority. Long-term support: continued access after the formal programme to Seraphim’s mentors and investor, industry and founder networks for future fundraising and commercial development.

Seraphim’s ambition is for the Academy to support up to 15 companies each year over the next decade and beyond.

Alexander Holt, Managing Director at Seraphim Space, said:

“Technologies once considered decades away are becoming commercial realities.



Through the Academy, we want to help early-stage founders turn that technical potential into businesses with customers and international reach. Our ambition is to build relationships that last well beyond the programme.”

Applications are now open to pre-seed and seed-stage SpaceTech companies developing differentiated technologies for global markets.



