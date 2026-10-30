Greentech Alliance acquires Intermobility to tackle Europe's mobility coordination and funding gap

Global connection network Greentech Alliance (GTA) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Intermobility, a European transport and mobility network of more than 1,000 companies, public authorities and ecosystem players. The deal creates a combined network of more than 5,000 members and partners in 25+ countries on six continents, linking climate investors, startups, corporates and policymakers in one of Europe's hardest sectors to decarbonise.

Founded in Berlin in May 2020 by Lubomila Jordanova, Simon Thies, Hannah Kromminga and Jan-Jaap Verhoeve, and led by CEO Charles Newton Price, the Alliance is a European and Canadian organisation, incorporated as both a Canadian not-for-profit and a German for-profit company, that operates globally. Its 3,000+ community members and partners represent more than 25 countries across six continents. GTA connects people, organisations, knowledge and capital through curated membership, trusted introductions, shared learning and programmes that extend beyond the network.



Transport is the laggard of Europe's climate transition. Its emissions were 25.3 per cent above 1990 levels in 2023 and made up around 31 per cent of the EU total, according to the European Environment Agency. However, European mobility startups closed 654 funding rounds in 2025, down from 785 a year earlier, raising $10.1bn in total private funding.

The acquisition targets that gap. It puts Intermobility's operators, cities and public authorities in the same network as GTA's climate investors, startups and corporates, the groups that have to align before a mobility solution moves from pilot to scale.

For investors, GTA membership now offers curated access to mobility ventures from both communities and introductions to co-investors, corporates and public buyers. For companies, it offers routes to customers, pilots and capital across Europe and internationally.

The two organisations will also explore joint ventures and financing projects, including work connected to Climate Zero programmes, subject to GTA's separate approval of each project.

According to Charles Newton Price, CEO, Greentech Alliance:

"Europe does not have a mobility technology problem, it has a coordination problem. The capital, the startups and the cities are all there, but they rarely meet.

Bringing Intermobility into Greentech Alliance puts the people who build, fund and buy mobility solutions in one network, and we are inviting investors and companies who want a seat at that table to join us."

Intermobility founder François Hoehlinger will join GTA's board, helping to shape the Alliance as it grows.

He states: