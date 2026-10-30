Prismus lands €163K to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and industry

Deeptech startup Prismus has obtained €163,000 (CHF 150,000) from Venture Kick to advance Lupa, its AI-powered platform that connects scientific research with industrial opportunities.

By transforming complex information from research, patents, and market activity into actionable insights, the startup aims to help companies make strategic decisions about emerging markets, potential partnerships, research directions, and commercial opportunities.

Scientific breakthroughs create new business opportunities but identifying where and how to apply them remains a major challenge. Relevant information is scattered across publications, patents, research institutions, company databases, and industry news, making it difficult for businesses to keep track of emerging technologies and market developments. Finding the right customers or partners often requires extensive manual research, slowing down strategic decisions and commercial growth.

Lupa is an AI platform that brings scientific and industrial information together and makes it searchable and actionable. Its AI agents analyse connected sources to identify and rank relevant markets, companies, researchers, and potential partners based on their technological fit. By providing traceable insights backed by verifiable sources, Lupa helps businesses make informed decisions and uncover opportunities that conventional market research may overlook.

The startup has already secured its first thirty paying customers. The funding will help the company scale in deep tech markets and onboard individual users.

The team brings together CEO Elisabeth Blyumin, CTO Timen van Gelderen, Chief AI Officer Gonçalo Hora de Carvalho, and Chief Revenue Officer Peter Kempin, combining expertise in AI, technology, and business development.

"VentureKick has excited us, challenged us and pushed us into the next phase of our company. In particular, the Kickers Camps were intense and rewarding to complete,” shared co-founder CEO Elisabeth Blyumin.



Lead image: Gonçalo Hora de Carvalho, Elisabeth Blyumin, Peter Kempin, and Timen van Gelderen.