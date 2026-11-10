Anthropic to raise $64BN in landmark US IPO

Anthropic is looking to raise up to $64bn in its US IPO, as its much-anticipated New York Nasdaq listing today inched closer. The AI giant, maker of the Claude chatbot, today said it will offer 825m shares at a price range of between $70 and $78 per share in its US IPO, in a new filing.

Anthropic is targeting a valuation of up to $1.2 trillion, according to Reuters analyses, as it looks to raise as much as $64.4bn, it said. The $1.2 trillion valuation is significantly less than the $2 trillion some bankers had previously priced it at.

But it is higher than Anthropic's last private valuation of $965bn. The San Francisco-based company is kicking off its pitch to investors on Wall Street, as it looks to gear up enthusiasm for its IPO. Its shares are expected to begin trading later this month, under the ticker symbol ANT.

Anthropic has offered hope to European AI application layer startups, saying that its primary focus was on being a foundation AI model company, but that it may compete with application startups “from time to time” in “select categories”.

It comes amid long-standing concern from European AI startups that Anthropic, and other model providers like OpenAI, could launch competing application products and decimate their businesses.