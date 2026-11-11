From DeepL to ElevenLabs: Northzone taps Europe's tech talent for new investment and advisory network

VC firm Northzone has launched the first cohort of its Northstars programme, bringing together 25 experienced tech operators from across Europe.

The programme aims to build a network that will work with Northzone to identify investment opportunities and support its portfolio companies.

As AI changes how startups are built and scaled, smaller teams are taking on responsibilities that previously required much larger organisations. This has increased demand for experienced operators who can manage growth, develop products and lead teams.

The 25 participants have experience across robotics, AI infrastructure, healthcare, cybersecurity and vertical software, and will form a pan-European network to work closely with one of the continent’s most successful firms on dealflow and portfolio support.

In its first year of the new programme, Northzone will bring those ambassadors into its pipeline and investment process, helping to identify deals, offering them the opportunity to co-invest with the firm in companies they individually source, as well as providing advisory and mentorship services to Northzone portfolio companies.

The 25 Northstars are the first chosen operators in the ongoing programme.



The Northstars

Adyen: Dhruv Ghulati, Principal Project Manager, AI/ML Black Forest Labs: Aitana Giebels van Bekestein, Marketing Coinbase: Keith Grose, Managing Director UK and Europe Comand AI: Marie Inuzuka, Co-founder and CPO DeepL: Sebastian Enderlein, CTO ElevenLabs: Pieris Christofi, Deployment & Product Fireworks: Dimi Nikolaou, Field CTO Genesis: Guillaume Soulé, Head of EU Business Langdock: Lina Wenner, Chief of Staff LegalFly: João Nunes, Chief of Staff Lovable: Sophia Nabil, Community and Growth Thomas Gayno, Product Advisor (ex-Mistral, ex-Mirelo) MicroAGI: Zeno Hamers, Macrovector, Research and Deployments Neko Health: Dr Gesa Sophia Borgeest, Head of GTM Numeric: Alex Heintze, Solutions Lead, EMEA Omnea: Patrick Penzo, Head of Marketing OpenFX: Karan Shah, Chief of Staff Samsara: Praveen Murugesan, VP Engineering Sana: Olivia Elf, Head of Operations Sierra: Nick Young, Regional VP Enterprise Sales Scarlet: James Allgrove, COO Sunrise Robotics: Bronagh Crowley, GTM Tandem: Nelly Andrée Tranaas, Director of Operations Qutwo: Elin Dölker, Chief of Staff XBOW: Zac Wallis, Head of Talent







Sam Endacott, Partner at Northzone, who will lead the programme alongside Elena Pantazi (Partner & Head of Platform), shared:

“Silicon Valley’s edge is density: capital and talent in one place, feeding each other. Europe has the talent but it is spread across dozens of cities and ecosystems.

The best operators in Berlin, Stockholm, Zurich, Paris and London should all be on speed dial with each other so they can share what best-in-class looks like in their respective fields.