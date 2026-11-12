European tech startups raise €6B in October as healthtech leads investment

European tech funding slowed considerably in October following a strong September. Companies raised €6 billion across 288 funding deals, compared with €15.8 billion across 300 deals in September. This represents a decline of around 62 per cent in funding value, while deal volume decreased by just 4 per cent month on month.

Companies

Out of 288 deals in October, 10 companies raised more than €100 million each. The value of 42 deals remains undisclosed. The month’s largest deal came from British AI chipmaker Fractile, which raised approximately £577 million in a Series C round, according to Companies House filings, to support its development of AI inference chips.

Industries

Healthtech was the leading sector by investment volume in European tech startups in September 2026, capturing €21.8 per cent of the month’s total funding, at €5.2 billion.

Countries

The UK remained Europe's leading fundraising market in October, securing €2.6 billion across 75 transactions.

Exits

Exit activity across the European tech ecosystem remained stable in October, with 39 transactions recorded during the month, matching September's total.

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