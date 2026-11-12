Mondrio secures $3.75M to rethink B2B pricing with AI agents

AI-powered B2B pricing platform Mondrio has raised a $3.75 million funding round led by Heartcore Capital, with participation from Pretiosum VC, Hersir Ventures, Cambrena Capital and Momo VC, alongside angel investors with experience in pricing, CPQ, AI and payments.

Founded in 2026 by Gregor Biljardt and Joep van den Nieuwenhoff, Mondrio operates across Amsterdam and San Francisco. The company develops an AI-powered platform designed to help businesses develop and execute pricing strategies, optimise revenue and automate related workflows.

As AI accelerates product development, businesses are introducing new features, products and business models at a pace that traditional pricing processes often struggle to match. Pricing strategies that previously remained relevant for extended periods can quickly become outdated as market conditions, customer expectations and competitive dynamics change.

The growing adoption of AI also introduces new pricing challenges, particularly for software companies. Unlike traditional software products with relatively low marginal costs, AI-powered services can generate variable costs with each interaction, making effective pricing increasingly important for maintaining profitability.

Mondrio aims to address these challenges by combining AI agents with pricing expertise to help businesses continuously adapt their pricing strategies. Its platform analyses product changes, customer behaviour, competitive intelligence and market signals to identify pricing opportunities and recommend adjustments.

The platform consists of two complementary products. Pricing Studio supports the design and optimisation of product packaging, pricing models and price levels, while Deal Engine brings pricing intelligence into individual transactions, providing guidance on quotes, discounts, negotiations and renewals. It also automates quoting and approval processes within predefined parameters.

By connecting pricing strategy with deal execution, Mondrio enables information from individual transactions to inform future pricing decisions. Businesses can use the platform to support their existing pricing teams or access Mondrio's pricing experts for additional assistance.

AI is moving beyond answering questions to proactively identifying opportunities and taking action. For the first time, we can build agents that combine quantitative data with qualitative insights, such as customer conversations and market feedback, opening up entirely new possibilities for how companies make pricing decisions,

said Gregor Biljardt, Mondrio’s co-founder and CEO.

Mondrio's platform also addresses changes in B2B purchasing, as AI increasingly influences how businesses research products, compare solutions and negotiate commercial terms. The company aims to help businesses manage pricing decisions when interacting with both human buyers and AI-powered purchasing tools.

With the new funding, Mondrio plans to expand its AI, engineering and pricing teams, advance its agent capabilities and further connect pricing strategy with deal execution. The company also intends to strengthen its commercial presence in the United States and Europe, while expanding its reach beyond B2B technology into manufacturing and professional services.