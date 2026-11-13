Peter Sarlin’s PostScriptum acquires majority stake in Brillian to accelerate global growth

PostScriptum, the founder’s office of AI entrepreneur Peter Sarlin, has acquired a majority stake in Brillian, with Brillian’s founders, employees and other existing shareholders retaining the remaining substantial minority.

PostScriptum is the cradle of NestAI, Qutwo and Silo AI, which AMD acquired in 2024 in Europe’s largest AI acquisition. Its angel portfolio includes companies such as Lovable, Legora, Tandem Health, ICEYE and Prior Labs, which SAP acquired.

Through Foundation PS, PostScriptum also supports AI research excellence in Finland and Europe.

Founded in 2024 by Tarmo Pajunen, Tatu Hautala, and Jussi Järvinen, Brillian has built a team that delivers AI deployment end-to-end, from strategy to AI in daily work.

With two AI hubs in Finland, the company has worked internationally from day one, building strategic partnerships with global industry leaders such as Siemens, Storytel and Carnival Cruise Lines. Most of the company’s revenue comes from international markets.

Together, PostScriptum and Brillian aim to build a leading European AI deployment company that challenges businesses to rethink, evolve and thrive in the AI era.

For Brillian, the partnership significantly accelerates its growth, enabling the company to take on more and larger client engagements, expand its international presence and open new AI hubs next year.

With much of today’s AI race focusing on increasingly advanced models, both partners emphasise that the AI era will ultimately be defined by those who succeed in turning AI into lasting business value:

"The real impact of AI is determined by how it is deployed: reshaping how companies run their operations, develop their offerings, and serve their customers. That takes the right combination of AI deployment tools, infrastructure and platforms together with people who can bridge leadership and strategy, technology and everyday operations, and this is Brillian’s strength. We're proud to support the team’s ambition to become the leading European AI deployment company that can compete globally," says Peter Sarlin, Founder and Chairman of PostScriptum.

"Tatu, Tarmo, and I founded Brillian because we believed AI would change how every business runs, and we wanted to build the company that makes that change happen, in Europe and across the world. Partnering with PostScriptum is a major step toward that vision and a natural continuation of the path the three of us set out on together,” says Jussi Järvinen, Co-founder and CEO of Brillian.



Lead image: Tarmo Pajunen, Peter Sarlin, Tatu Hautala, and Jussi Järvinen. Photo by Mitro Härkö.