October 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

European tech funding declined significantly in
October,
with companies raising €6 billion across 288 deals, compared with €15.8 billion
across 300 deals in September. While investment value fell by around 62 per
cent, deal volume decreased by just 4 per cent.
The UK remained the leading market, attracting €2.6 billion,
or approximately 43 per cent of total funding. Healthtech led sector investment
with €1.3 billion, accounting for 22 per cent of the total, replacing Cloud,
which dominated September with €5.5 billion.
Exit activity remained unchanged at 39 transactions.
Our
Cate Lawrence, Senior Journalist at Tech.eu commented on the October numbers
within the European tech investment landscape in our monthly report:
October's figures reveal a market where investment remains
concentrated in major deals, but underlying activity is considerably more
resilient than the headline decline suggests. This report explores where
capital is flowing, which companies are attracting investment and the trends
shaping Europe's technology landscape.
For her more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of
the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit
activities, and more, check out our October
report.
Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from October,
accounting for 51.6 per cent of the month’s total funding.
1
ID Finance (Spain)
Amount raised: €545M
Barcelona-based ID Finance is a fintech company developing digital consumer lending and financial services. Its Plazo platform combines payments, shopping rewards and short-term borrowing in a single application.
The company uses AI-driven credit assessment to support lending decisions and has expanded its offering to include buy now, pay later (BNPL) services.
ID Finance secured €545 million in debt and equity financing to expand its Plazo platform and consumer lending services in Spain.
2
Legora (Sweden)
Amount raised: $550M
Legora develops an AI-powered platform designed to help legal professionals manage complex workflows.
Its technology supports legal research, document review, drafting and analysis, enabling law firms and in-house legal teams to automate repetitive tasks and work more efficiently. The company is also developing an agentic operating system capable of executing multi-step legal processes while supporting collaboration between legal professionals and AI.
Legora raised $550 million in Series E funding at an $8.8 billion valuation. The investment will support expansion across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, alongside further development of its agentic operating system for legal work.
3
CMR Surgical (UK)
Amount raised: £300M
Robotic-assisted surgery is the focus of Cambridge-based CMR Surgical, which develops medical technology designed to support minimally invasive procedures.
Its Versius Surgical Robotic System features a modular design that allows hospitals to integrate robotic surgery into existing operating rooms. The platform supports a range of soft-tissue procedures, providing surgeons with robotic instruments and visualisation technology.
CMR Surgical raised a £300 million strategic equity investment from Stryker to support continued innovation and international expansion of the Versius portfolio.
4
OMass Therapeutics (UK)
Amount raised: £230M
OMass Therapeutics is an Oxford-based biotechnology company developing small-molecule medicines for diseases with limited treatment options.
Originating from research at the University of Oxford, the company uses its proprietary OdyssION platform, which combines native mass spectrometry, biochemistry and chemistry to investigate drug targets and their interactions. Its therapeutic pipeline focuses on endocrinology and immunology, including treatments for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Cushing's syndrome and lupus.
OMass Therapeutics closed a £230 million Series C round to support Phase 2 clinical development of its lead candidate, OMS1620, and advance earlier-stage programmes, including its SLC15A4 inhibitor targeting autoimmune diseases.
5
Pigment (France)
Amount raised: $250M
French enterprise software company Pigment provides a business planning platform that enables organisations to manage financial planning, budgeting, forecasting and operational decisions.
Its technology brings together business data and planning workflows, helping teams model scenarios, collaborate across departments and respond to changing business conditions. The platform incorporates AI capabilities to support analysis, automate planning processes and improve decision-making.
Pigment raised $250 million in Series E funding led by the Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by EQT. The investment will accelerate research and development, expand its engineering team and support the development of AI agents capable of automating enterprise planning workflows.
6
Iwoca (UK)
Amount raised: €185M
Iwoca is a London-based fintech company providing digital financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Its platform enables companies to apply for loans online, access working capital and manage short-term financing needs.
Operating in the UK and Germany, Iwoca uses technology and data-driven credit assessments to streamline lending and provide businesses with alternatives to traditional bank financing.
Iwoca expanded its financing capacity in Germany through a €185 million credit facility. The financing will support growing demand for SME loans and enable the company to expand its lending activities in the German market.
7
EZO (Ireland)
Amount raised: €150M
Irish company EZO develops and operates electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Ireland and the UK. Its network includes public charging stations and high-speed charging hubs, supported by partnerships with local authorities and commercial organisations.
The company focuses on expanding access to EV charging in urban and rural areas while managing the installation, operation and maintenance of charging infrastructure.
EZO secured a €150 million senior debt facility, intended to finance the installation and operation of more than 3,000 charging points across Ireland and the UK. The investment will also support its network expansion, technology development and operational capabilities.
8
Nouscom (Switzerland)
Amount raised: €120M
Nouscom is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer treatment and prevention. Its proprietary viral vector platform is designed to stimulate the immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells by targeting tumour-specific neoantigens.
The company's pipeline includes NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy being developed for cancer interception in people with Lynch syndrome, as well as treatments for advanced cancers.
Nouscom closed a €120 million Series D funding round to advance the clinical development of NOUS-209, including a global trial focused on cancer prevention in people with Lynch syndrome.
9
Salience Labs (UK)
Amount raised: $125M
Oxford-based Salience Labs develops photonic semiconductor technology for high-performance AI data centres.
Its optical circuit switching technology uses light to transfer data between computing systems, aiming to address bandwidth and latency limitations in conventional networking infrastructure. The company's integrated silicon photonics architecture is designed to connect large numbers of GPUs and support increasingly demanding AI workloads.
Salience Labs raised $125 million in Series B funding to support the commercial deployment of its optical switching technology, expand manufacturing capacity, develop new products and grow its US operations.
10
Universal Quantum (UK)
Amount raised: $100M
Developing scalable quantum computing systems, Universal Quantum is a University of Sussex spinout specialising in trapped-ion technology. Its approach uses modular quantum chips connected through proprietary interconnect technology, rather than relying on a single large processor.
The architecture is designed to enable the development of larger quantum computers while reducing infrastructure complexity and supporting practical applications across industries.
Universal Quantum raised more than $100 million in Series A funding to support the development and commercialisation of its modular quantum computing technology, engineering activities and international expansion.
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