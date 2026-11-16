October 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

European tech funding declined significantly in October, with companies raising €6 billion across 288 deals, compared with €15.8 billion across 300 deals in September. While investment value fell by around 62 per cent, deal volume decreased by just 4 per cent.

The UK remained the leading market, attracting €2.6 billion, or approximately 43 per cent of total funding. Healthtech led sector investment with €1.3 billion, accounting for 22 per cent of the total, replacing Cloud, which dominated September with €5.5 billion.

Exit activity remained unchanged at 39 transactions.

Our Cate Lawrence, Senior Journalist at Tech.eu commented on the October numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our monthly report:

October's figures reveal a market where investment remains concentrated in major deals, but underlying activity is considerably more resilient than the headline decline suggests. This report explores where capital is flowing, which companies are attracting investment and the trends shaping Europe's technology landscape.

For her more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our October report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from October, accounting for 51.6 per cent of the month’s total funding.