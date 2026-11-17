adesso Ventures, the venture capital arm of the adesso Group, has announced the first closing of its second fund, securing more than €26 million in commitments from adesso, private investors and family offices. The fund, which reached its first closing on 1 October 2026, is targeting a total volume of €30 million in the coming months.

Fund II marks the first time adesso Ventures has opened its investment activities to external investors. It will focus on early-stage startups in the DACH region and other European markets, primarily targeting enterprise software and digital health companies, with artificial intelligence as a key technology across both sectors.

Founded in 2019, adesso Ventures has gradually expanded its investment activities, with its first fund delivering strong performance compared to its global peers. The launch of Fund II builds on this experience and comes amid growing startup activity in Germany.

Beyond providing capital, adesso Ventures supports its portfolio companies through access to the adesso Group's technical expertise and commercial network. This includes architecture reviews, security assessments and joint sales activities, helping startups develop their products and prepare for enterprise customers. The approach also offers fund investors access to investment opportunities, co-investment options and insights into emerging technologies.

Almost every venture capitalist promises market access, but very few have actually set up a system to deliver it. Our portfolio companies gain structured access to more than 1,000 clients and over 12,000 business and technology experts at adesso.

This enables them to achieve product-market fit and enterprise readiness more quickly. With Fund II, we are opening up this model to external investors for the first time,

says Malte Unger, General Partner at adesso Ventures.

According to Benedikt Bonnmann, member of the Executive Board of adesso SE, businesses are increasingly looking to integrate AI into their core processes, creating demand for industry-specific solutions that can be deployed efficiently and deliver practical value. He explained that adesso is continuously expanding its AI offering by identifying promising startup technologies through adesso Ventures and developing them further in collaboration with the group's specialist departments.

The new fund also forms part of adesso's broader AI strategy, which focuses on helping businesses integrate AI into their operations. Through its venture capital activities, the company aims to gain early access to emerging technologies and expand its portfolio with solutions tailored to the needs of different industries.