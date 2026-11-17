Model ML, an AI platform for financial and professional services, has raised $250 million in a Series B funding round at a valuation of $1.5 billion. The round was co-led by General Atlantic and QED Investors, with participation from Evolution Equity Partners, Airtree, Forestay Capital, Y Combinator, FT Partners, Latitude, Inception Fund and 13Books Capital, bringing the company's total funding to $350 million.

Founded by brothers Chaz and Arnie Englander, Model ML develops personal AI agents designed to help bankers, consultants and investors automate complex workflows. The platform operates within firms' existing systems, using their data and business context to carry out tasks, analyse information and produce outputs tailored to individual users.

Unlike conventional AI assistants that respond to specific prompts, Model ML's agents are designed to anticipate tasks and act proactively. For example, when news emerges about a company a banker follows, the system can assess its relevance, analyse potential implications and prepare reports in the firm's preferred format, completing tasks in minutes rather than days.

The platform offers flexible deployment options, allowing institutions to run it within their own infrastructure and maintain control over sensitive information. Customer data is not used to train AI models, while the company follows established security and data protection standards.

AI should do more than give you another answer or notification. It should understand your work and get things done. That means knowing what matters, doing the work in the background and bringing you something finished.

We’re building a personal AI agent for every banker, consultant and investor, working 24/7 inside the systems their firm already trusts,

said Chaz Englander, co-founder and CEO of Model ML.

Model ML operates independently of individual AI providers, evaluating different models against financial tasks and selecting them based on performance, speed and cost. It is also expanding its use of internally fine-tuned open-source models, which it says can deliver comparable performance to leading AI models on certain tasks while reducing costs and improving processing speed.

The company has reported strong growth in revenue and platform usage. In the third quarter of 2026, its annual recurring revenue increased twelvefold year on year, while daily active users grew twenty-sixfold, reflecting increasing adoption of its technology among financial and professional services firms.

Model ML will use the new funding to expand its research and engineering teams in London and New York, accelerate product development and support broader customer deployments. The company will also draw on its offices opened this year in Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Singapore and Dubai to serve clients across international markets.