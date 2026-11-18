Europe was home to a record number of new startups in 2026, with investment in the region soaring, but Europe faces major challenges, the latest edition of Atomico’s State of European Tech report has found.

The 12th annual State of European Tech report from European VC Atomico has much to please the European tech and venture ecosystem, including a surge in startup investments, rising valuations, and a general positive vibe across the ecosystem.

Record number of European founders

It estimates that a record 40,000 founders founded a new tech company in Europe this year, up 36 per cent on the year, while investment in European startups is set to reach $81bn this year, its second-highest record of all time. The ecosystem is led by world-renowned names in AI like Mistral and ElevenLabs.

Despite this, Europe faces several challenges which span capital allocation, its comparative lack of AI compute, and subdued exit activity.

One of the key challenges facing Europe is funding being concentrated in a smaller number of larger rounds, creating a challenging environment for many founders to raise capital, the report says.

The number of "first-money-in" rounds (pre Series A) has been in decline since 2021, down almost 30 per cent between 2021 and 2025, the report says.

Tom Wehmeier, partner and head of intelligence at Atomico, said: “The data on the European tech ecosystem stopped being ambiguous some time ago. We have built a world-class tech ecosystem; we just don’t let ourselves believe it.

“The value still to come from European tech is bigger than everything it has created so far. Nothing is missing - the capital, talent and demand are all here, but they’re locked or misallocated. Our founders are flying into the wind. It still works, but it doesn’t let you reach top speed.”

Big funding deals

Big-ticket multi-billion funding deals in the likes of Ineffable Intelligence and Nscale powered investment in Europe in 2026.

Figures show that Europe’s tech ecosystem is valued at $4.4 trillion, up 18 per cent over the past year, with the continent now boasting over 450 $1B+ companies, including 53 that have crossed the $10B threshold.

Meanwhile, European valuations rose at nearly every stay this year, fuelled by investment in AI startups while across the ecosystem, optimism is high, Atomico said.

It found that nearly half (46 per cent) of survey respondents feel more positive about the future of European tech than 12 months ago.

Challenges persist

On the challenges front, the report highlights that while European investment is stepping up, US capital is outpacing it, while China is also accelerating.

On AI, Europe is home to leading AI players like Mistral, ElevenLabs and Black Forest Labs.

But Europe hosts just seven per cent of the world’s computing capacity, against 72 per cent in the US.



The report says: “The opportunity is for Europe to build more of these technologies at home, and to partner with trusted allies for the rest.”

Other concerns, highlighted by the report, include Europe’s share of global funding levels having fallen since its 2022 peak, as money has concentrated into AI companies, particularly those in the US.

Allocation of assets

Other long-standing concerns, highlighted by the report, include challenges about allocation of assets.

The report highlighted that European households hold $50 trillion in financial assets, but little of it reaches European innovation and growth.

The report says that if just one per cent of this asset base shifted towards VC it would add the equivalent of around $500bn to the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, contrasting the US and Europe, the report highlighted the relative paucity of European pension funds invested in venuture compared to the US.

The way ahead for Europe

The report says that a “resilient Europe” builds “world-class technology, scales it with its own capital and keeps more of the value it creates”. It said this takes more investment, more ambitious founders and more demand from European governments and businesses.

It said Europe has the talent, the founders and the technology to shape the next generation of global innovation and should now look to turn these strengths into sustainable economic growth and meaningful societal impact.

Agnès Seuret, head of startup Investor managers, EMEA, AWS, said: “The State of European Tech 2026 confirms what we see daily: Europe isn’t catching up, it’s building at the frontier, and capital is following. AWS invests in Europe for the long term because the next global champions will be born here and must move from prototype to production to global scale.”

Emily Turner, CEO, HSBC Innovation Banking UK, said: “Europe’s technology ecosystem is entering a new phase of maturity, and the findings of this year’s report demonstrate just how far it has come. We are increasingly seeing experienced founders, greater depth of capital across funding stages and businesses scaling with greater ambition than ever before.”