AI-powered market research platform LATO has raised $4.7 million in a seed funding round co-led by Air Street Capital and Axiom Partners. Its backers also include Y Combinator, Montis VC and Inception Fund, alongside angel investors including Paul Graham and co-founders of ElevenLabs, Vercel, Snowflake and Rogo.

Founded by Tymek Staniszewski and Tien Chu, LATO develops AI agents that conduct customer and industry expert interviews to help investment firms assess businesses, markets and growth opportunities.

Before investing in a company, private equity firms conduct commercial due diligence to assess its market position, customer relationships and growth potential. While financial data provides insights into revenue and retention, understanding purchasing decisions and competitive pressures often requires direct conversations with customers across different markets.

LATO aims to streamline this process through AI agents that identify and interview customers and industry experts in their own languages. The platform combines insights from these conversations with published research and investors' internal data to help assess market conditions, competitive positioning and business assumptions.

In private equity, the deal timetable determines how much time you have to understand a market. If a company is counting on international expansion, you need to know what would convince buyers in that market to switch suppliers.

Our AI agents interview those buyers in their own languages and compare their answers with the fund’s data and published research. That helps investors assess how realistic the growth plan is,

said Tymek Staniszewski, co-founder and CEO of LATO.

The platform provides access to interview recordings and transcripts, allowing investment teams to review responses and revisit research throughout the investment process, from initial assessments to portfolio management. Private equity firms use these insights to evaluate market size, analyse competitors and test pricing strategies, including understanding how customers might respond to price increases.

Since launching its first research project, LATO has conducted expert interviews across international markets for investment firms including Verdane, Blume Equity and North Island.

The new funding will support the expansion of LATO's engineering, research and sales teams, alongside further product development to enable its AI agents to conduct a broader range of studies independently.

Having initially focused on institutional investors, the company is also exploring applications for consulting firms conducting market research and businesses evaluating demand before entering new markets.