European software companies attracted investment across a wide range of applications in H1 2026, with AI-powered enterprise solutions, automation, cybersecurity and developer tools emerging as key areas of interest. The largest funding rounds reflected this diversity, spanning workplace productivity, financial decision-making, autonomous driving, healthcare technology and enterprise compliance.

The UK and Germany accounted for many of the largest transactions, while France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Nordic countries also contributed to investment activity. Funding remained concentrated in a relatively small number of substantial rounds, alongside numerous smaller investments across different markets and software segments.

AI played an increasingly prominent role in shaping investment trends, particularly in enterprise automation and specialised business applications. At the same time, continued funding for cybersecurity, compliance and developer infrastructure demonstrated sustained investor interest in software addressing broader operational and business needs.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, explore Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, which is free and open to everyone.

Here are the European software companies that raised the most funding in H1 2026.