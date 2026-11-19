European software companies attracted investment across a
wide range of applications in
H1 2026, with AI-powered enterprise solutions,
automation, cybersecurity and developer tools emerging as key areas of
interest. The largest funding rounds reflected this diversity, spanning
workplace productivity, financial decision-making, autonomous driving,
healthcare technology and enterprise compliance.
The UK and Germany accounted for many of the largest
transactions, while France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Nordic countries also
contributed to investment activity. Funding remained concentrated in a
relatively small number of substantial rounds, alongside numerous smaller
investments across different markets and software segments.
AI played an increasingly prominent role in shaping
investment trends, particularly in enterprise automation and specialised
business applications. At the same time, continued funding for cybersecurity,
compliance and developer infrastructure demonstrated sustained investor
interest in software addressing broader operational and business needs.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, explore Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, which is free and
open to everyone.
Here are the European software companies that raised the
most funding in H1 2026.
1
Granola (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $125M
London-based Granola develops an AI-powered notepad that helps professionals capture, organise and use information from meetings. The application works with video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, transforming conversations into structured notes and making meeting context accessible for subsequent work. Its tools support individual productivity and knowledge sharing across teams.
In March 2026, Granola raised $125 million in Series C funding led by Index Ventures, reaching a valuation of $1.5 billion. The investment will support further product development and scaling, including the expansion of its capabilities for businesses.
2
Taktile (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $110M
Taktile provides an AI-powered decision automation platform for banks, insurers and other financial institutions. Its software enables businesses to build, deploy and manage automated decision-making workflows for credit underwriting, fraud detection, customer onboarding and insurance claims. The platform combines AI agents with decision controls designed to support complex processes in regulated environments.
In June 2026, Taktile secured $110 million in Series C funding, led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The capital will support product development, expansion of its engineering teams and international growth, including Latin America.
3
Oxa (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $103M
Oxford-based Oxa specialises in autonomous driving technology for industrial and commercial environments. Its configurable software, modular hardware and fleet management tools allow different types of vehicles to operate without human drivers. Rather than focusing on passenger transport, Oxa targets repetitive driving operations in ports, airports, warehouses and manufacturing facilities, where autonomous vehicles can support industrial workflows.
In March 2026, Oxa raised $103 million in Series D funding, including investment from the UK's National Wealth Fund, NVentures and bp Ventures. The funding will support expanded deployments with existing customers and the introduction of its autonomous technology into additional industrial projects.
4
Osapiens (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $100M
Helping businesses manage sustainability and regulatory requirements, Mannheim-based osapiens offers an enterprise software platform that brings compliance, sustainability management and operational processes together.
Its SaaS solutions support organisations in managing regulatory obligations and improving visibility across their operations. The company serves international customers, including Tesco and DS Smith.
In January 2026, osapiens secured $100 million in Series C funding to accelerate product innovation and support growth in existing and new international markets.
5
Viktor (Poland)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $75M
Viktor develops an AI-powered digital coworker designed to help businesses automate everyday tasks and workflows.
Operating within Slack and Microsoft Teams, the platform connects with thousands of business tools, allowing teams to delegate work to an AI assistant without switching between applications. The company targets organisations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises, aiming to make AI-powered automation accessible across different working environments.
In May 2026, Viktor raised $75 million in Series A funding led by Accel to support its ambition to bring its AI coworker to businesses and teams worldwide.
6
Aikido Security (Belgium)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $60M
Aikido Security offers a developer-focused cybersecurity platform that helps software teams identify, prioritise and resolve vulnerabilities across applications and infrastructure.
Its technology brings together code security, software supply chain protection, cloud monitoring, runtime security and automated testing. The platform also incorporates AI-driven penetration testing and remediation capabilities, aiming to simplify security management throughout the software development lifecycle.
In January 2026, Aikido raised $60 million in Series B funding led by DST Global, reaching a $1 billion valuation. The investment supports further development of its self-securing software capabilities, including continuous autonomous security testing and automated vulnerability remediation.
7
Conduct (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $60M
Conduct develops an enterprise AI platform that helps businesses understand, manage and modernise complex enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, particularly those built on SAP.
Founded in 2024 by former Palantir employees, the company uses AI to analyse code, configurations and dependencies across enterprise systems. Its software helps organisations accelerate system changes, support SAP migrations and reduce IT maintenance. Customers include Daimler Truck, Heidelberg Materials and DHL.
In June 2026, Conduct raised $60 million in Series A funding to support the expansion of its engineering and go-to-market teams, including hiring in the US.
8
Orbital (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $60M
Applying AI to real estate law, Orbital develops software that automates document-intensive legal processes involved in property transactions.
The company combines AI with spatial visualisation, mapping and property data to help legal professionals review information and manage transaction workflows. Its platform serves law firms, in-house legal teams, developers, title companies and real estate investment trusts across residential and commercial property markets.
In January 2026, Orbital secured $60 million in Series B funding to support product development, expansion across the real estate sector and continued growth in the UK and US, including additional US offices and team expansion.
9
Endra (Sweden)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $50M
Stockholm-based Endra develops AI-powered engineering software that automates the design of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems in buildings.
Founded in 2024, its platform combines AI, physics-based modelling and computational algorithms to generate coordinated designs, calculations and technical documentation. The technology helps engineering firms reduce repetitive design work, compare alternatives and manage increasingly complex building requirements.
In June 2026, Endra raised $50 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Notion Capital and Norrsken VC. The funding will support team expansion in Stockholm, New York and San Francisco as the company scales its engineering design platform.
10
SolveAI (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $50M
SolveAI develops an AI-powered platform that enables employees to create enterprise software without coding.
The company allows users to describe their requirements in natural language and generate custom applications that integrate with existing IT infrastructure. Its platform uses specialised AI agents to handle different stages of software development, from initial proposals and technical specifications to frontend and backend development, while maintaining enterprise security and compliance standards.
In February 2026, SolveAI announced $50 million in funding to support further platform development and broader adoption among enterprise customers.
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