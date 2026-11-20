Archer (formerly hackajob) has raised $10 million in new funding in a round led by Volition Capital, with participation from existing investor AVP. The company develops an AI-powered recruiting platform designed to connect employers with suitable candidates while helping job seekers discover relevant opportunities.

Founded by Mark Chaffey and Razvan Creanga at King’s College London, hackajob initially operated as a reverse hiring marketplace where companies applied to software engineers. The platform grew to one million users before the company began developing Archer in 2025, adapting its approach to the growing use of AI in recruitment.

Developed in collaboration with customer Sainsbury’s and publicly launched in September, Archer uses AI to automate candidate sourcing, qualification and introductions. Unlike recruitment tools focused primarily on employers or job seekers, the platform serves both sides, recommending candidates to recruiters and relevant positions to applicants.

The growing use of AI in recruitment is changing the dynamics of the hiring process, creating new challenges for both employers and job seekers.

As AI tools simplify job applications, application volumes have tripled, while the average likelihood of securing an interview has declined from approximately 15 per cent to 2 per cent. With around 47 per cent of workers using AI to prepare applications, CVs are becoming increasingly standardised, making it more difficult for recruiters to identify suitable candidates.

Candidates adopted AI far faster than employers did, and now both sides are stuck in an arms race that no one is winning. Hiring should be human-led. Archer does the sourcing and qualifying, so recruiters can spend their time on conversations that matter,

said Mark Chaffey, CEO and co-founder of Archer.

To identify potential candidates, Archer combines its own network of 1.5 million job seekers with targeted job advertisements and direct outreach through email, WhatsApp and iMessage. Its sourcing capabilities also draw on 25 million professional profiles across the US, UK and India.

The platform evaluates candidates based on their suitability for a role, professional experience, contextual skills, behaviour and achievements, while explaining why particular opportunities may be relevant to them. To reduce fraudulent applications, Archer restricts users to a single profile, analyses online signals and incorporates identity verification.

According to the company, candidates introduced through Archer are five times more likely to reach an interview, based on customer benchmarks. The platform currently serves approximately 120 enterprise customers, while annual recurring revenue has increased fivefold over the past 12 months.

Sean Cantwell, Managing Partner at Volition Capital, highlighted the shift in recruitment spending from services towards software as an opportunity for Archer. He also pointed to the company's growth among enterprise and financial services customers as evidence that its transition towards AI-powered recruitment has gained traction.

Archer will use the new funding to expand its go-to-market teams in New York and London and support further development of its AI recruiting platform.