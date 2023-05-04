HV Capital closes new fund at €710 million

When thinking about triumphant ninth works, Beethoven and Mahler immediately spring to my mind. And now it would appear that Munich’s HV Capital are lining up to have their go at this tradition with its ninth fund closing at €710 million.

Building on 23 years of experience, the 9th is the firm’s largest fund to date and will operate essentially as two vehicles, Venture and Growth. I’m going to assume you can figure out which vehicle is aimed at which stage of a startup’s development. Good. I thought so.

According to HV Captial, between Venture and Growth, they’ll continue supporting companies from Seed to Series D, “and beyond”, offering ticket sizes ranging from €500,000 to ​​€60 million.

HV Capital has already made four investments via the new fund, including the Berlin-based engineering Intelligence platform Spread.

“We are very excited to announce the close of HV Capital Fund IX today, a record fund raise which will open new opportunities for us to invest in the next generation of disruptive ideas. Fund IX will allow us to partner with outstanding entrepreneurs, who from every industry and market across the continent, are making incredible differences to the way we live our lives,” commented HV Capital General Partner Rainer Märkle.