Nautica Technologies secures $4M to revolutionize hull maintenance in the shipping industry

Nautica Technologies, a pioneering Swiss robotics startup, has successfully raised $4 million to fuel the commercialisation of its disruptive technology and support the first commercial deployments across customer fleets.

Nautica Technologies is a robotics startup revolutionising hull maintenance in the shipping industry. Founded by robotics experts from ETH Zurich and EPFL, the company’s mission is to combat biofouling and reduce fuel consumption through proactive, autonomous hull grooming robots.

Strategically positioned at the intersection of robotics, climate technology, and maritime infrastructure, Nautica Technologies is offering an innovative and scalable solution to one of the industry's most pressing problems.

Cédric Portmann, CEO and Co-founder of Nautica Technologies, shared:

At Nautica, we’re transforming hull maintenance from a costly and reactive process to an automated, always-on system that enhances vessel performance while reducing environmental impact. We’re happy to be backed by investors who believe in our mission to make shipping more sustainable and efficient. This investment marks an exciting step in bringing our technology to customers worldwide.

Nautica’s innovative technology uses a swarm of autonomous underwater robots that work together to continuously clean, inspect, and maintain a vessel’s hull. This prevents the buildup of marine growth before it affects the vessel’s efficiency. The robots offer consistent cleaning with minimal environmental impact.

The round was led by b2venture, with participation from angel investors with backgrounds in shipping and robotics, as well as partners from Partners in Clime, Prequel Ventures, and Rethink Ventures.

Jan-Hendrik Bürk from b2venture, said:

Nautica’s proprietary technology addresses a critical challenge in the shipping industry, and their approach aligns perfectly with the growing demand for automation and sustainability in global supply chain operations. We are generally excited for vertical robotics applications, and Nautica especially has the potential to redefine how the maritime industry manages hull maintenance.

The global maritime industry is under increasing pressure to decarbonise, optimise operations, and meet evolving regulations. Biofouling remains a major challenge, increasing fuel consumption by up to 35 per cent and contributing to billions of dollars in costs annually.

Nautica Technologies' solution is expected to deliver significant fuel savings, reduce GHG emissions and to improve regulatory compliance of vessels by minimising the risk of spreading invasive species.

Lead image: Nautica Technologies’ founders | Photo: Uncredited