MokN raises $15M Series A to grow identity theft protection platform

MokN, a French cybersecurity company focused on protecting organisations from credential theft and identity-based attacks, has raised $15 million in Series A funding. The round was led by GV, marking Google Ventures’ first investment in a French startup, and included participation from Datadog, existing investors Moonfire and OVNI Capital, as well as angel investors.

The funding follows MokN’s €2.6 million seed round announced in October 2025 and will support the company’s next phase of growth. The startup plans to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its presence in France and the United States, and launch operations in the United Kingdom through the opening of new offices.

Founded to address the growing threat of credential theft, MokN has developed technology designed to proactively recover compromised identities before they can be exploited by attackers. The company currently protects more than one million users across large enterprises and mid-sized organisations.

Its first product, Baits, is designed to combat phishing attacks by deploying highly realistic decoy access points that mimic corporate environments, such as VPN and webmail portals. When attackers attempt to use stolen credentials, they reveal those credentials to security teams, allowing organisations to identify and neutralise threats before the information is misused or traded on the dark web.

The rapid adoption by major companies and the results achieved with our first solution have confirmed one thing: this approach must go further. Today, we are laying the groundwork for Active Identity Recovery by extending proactive recovery to all forms of identity, with the ambition of making it a new global standard for identity protection,



said Gautier Bugeon, CEO and co-founder of MokN.

MokN is positioning itself around the emerging category of Active Identity Recovery, which focuses on helping organisations regain control of compromised identities rather than relying solely on passive monitoring approaches such as dark web surveillance.

The new funding will support increased investment in research and development as the company builds what it describes as the first multi-product platform dedicated to active identity theft protection.

Upcoming products will focus on securing customer accounts, stolen browser cookies and compromised sessions - attack vectors that are becoming increasingly common but remain inadequately addressed by existing security solutions.