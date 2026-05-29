London-based AI lab Inherent emerges from stealth with $50m raise

A London-based AI lab, founded by DeepMind, Microsoft and White House former staff, has come out of stealth, emerging with a $50m raise and a pledge to try to “write the playbook for AI-native science”.

The $50m seed round in Inherent was co-led by Index Ventures and Radical Ventures.

The AI lab is building Faraday (named after the famous scientist Michael Faraday), an AI system that, it says, allows humans and self-improving AI to work together and tackle what it says are some of the hardest problems in science.

Co-founders Tantum Collins, Edward Hughes and Louis Kirsch previously worked at DeepMind, while another co-founder Kaloyan Aleksiev worked at Reka AI and Microsoft.

Collins has also worked at the White House on AI policy under president Biden.

Matt Clifford, the co-founder of Entrepreneurs First and former government AI advisor, is an advisor to Inherent.

Clifford said the founders were some of the "most impressive, thoughtful founders" he'd met.

Inherent says it “will explore the frontiers of scientific discovery and has set out to write the playbook for AI-native science”.

Index’s Danny Rimmer said that Faraday was “a system designed to help humans and self-improving AI work together on genuine scientific discovery — not AI plugged into the same methods we've used for 400 years, but a reimagining of the scientific method from first principles”.

IMAGE:PIXABAY