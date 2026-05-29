Geordie raises $30M to bring security and governance to agentic AI

Geordie AI, a security and governance platform for AI agents, has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Balderton Capital. The round also included participation from Crosspoint Capital, alongside follow-on investment from existing backers General Catalyst and Ten Eleven Ventures, bringing the company’s total funding to $36.5 million.

As part of the investment, James Wise, Partner at Balderton Capital, will join the company’s board.

As AI agents become more widely deployed within enterprises, organisations are facing growing challenges around visibility, governance and operational control. Geordie AI is positioning itself as a central platform for understanding, securing and governing AI systems at scale.

The platform provides enterprises with real-time visibility into which AI agents exist within their systems, what they can access, how they behave and the risks they may introduce across enterprise environments. Alongside this, Geordie’s runtime remediation suite, Beam, is designed to help organisations proactively shape and constrain agent behaviour without slowing deployment and innovation.

The organisations today that can safely approve and deploy AI agents are the ones that are capturing a new competitive advantage in their space. Geordie enables teams to take a holistic, defence-in-depth approach so they can deploy their AI agent systems safely at scale,

said Henry Comfort, CEO and co-founder of Geordie AI.

The new funding will be used to expand Geordie AI’s platform capabilities for enterprise security and AI teams, as organisations continue adopting AI agents across their operations. The company also plans to grow its engineering and go-to-market teams, with a particular focus on expanding its presence in the US.