French cybersecurity startup MokN raises €2.6 million to combat credential theft

Paris-based cybersecurity startup MokN has raised €2.6 million in seed funding to accelerate its fight against credential theft and begin expansion into the United States. The round was led by Moonfire, with participation from OVNI Capital, Kima Ventures, and several business angels.

MokN has developed a “phish-back” technology that proactively deceives attackers into revealing stolen credentials before they can be exploited or sold on the dark web. MokN now protects over 500,000 users and reports more than €1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a significant milestone for an early-stage cybersecurity firm.

Credential theft remains the leading entry point for cyberattacks, according to the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. While traditional security solutions focus on detecting and blocking intrusions after they happen, MokN’s approach is designed to stop attackers earlier in the process.

The company’s solution mimics real enterprise systems, such as VPNs or webmail portals, to lure in attackers. When threat actors attempt to use stolen credentials on these decoy systems, security teams are alerted and can neutralise the threat before damage is done.

"We knew attackers were targeting us, but never had direct proof. Within days of deploying MokN, we intercepted credentials that had just been stolen, before any public exposure. These insights now help us reinforce our detection strategy and communicate risk clearly to the board,” said a security leader at a French multinational.

Moonfire’s involvement signals growing investor interest in proactive cybersecurity tools that go beyond conventional detection and response.

With this new funding, MokN plans to scale its European operations while launching commercial efforts in the United States, a market the company says currently lacks direct competitors offering similar technology.

Part of MokN’s leadership team will relocate to the U.S. to stay close to customer needs and accelerate go-to-market execution. The startup will also grow its product team in France and expand its sales and marketing presence to support U.S. expansion.