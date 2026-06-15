May 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

European tech activity in May 2026 was characterised by a decline in deal volume but a substantial increase in capital raised compared to April. The ecosystem recorded 258 funding deals and €10.5 billion raised, compared to 290 deals and €5.1 billion in April, reflecting an 11 per cent decrease in deal activity and a 106 per cent increase in total capital invested.

At the country level, the UK strengthened its position as Europe's leading funding hub. UK startups raised €7.9 billion in May, up from €1.9 billion in April, representing a more than fourfold increase driven by several large funding rounds.

Sector dynamics also shifted during the month. Cloud emerged as the leading sector with €3 billion raised, replacing cleantech, which led in April, highlighting changing investor priorities across the technology landscape.

Exit activity improved modestly in May, increasing from 35 exits in April to 39, suggesting a slight recovery in market liquidity after several weaker months.

Ben Gibson, Partner at AshGrove Capital, commented on the May numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our monthly report:

One of the most encouraging aspects of today's market is that investors remain willing to support businesses with strong fundamentals, even as capital becomes increasingly selective.



While AI continues to dominate the conversation, sustainable value growth will ultimately depend on more than access to compute or model development. As AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous, the market is beginning to distinguish between software that is merely enhanced by AI and software that is genuinely indispensable to customer operations. The businesses that endure are typically those that own proprietary data which compounds with usage, solve mission-critical problems and become deeply embedded in customer workflows.

For his more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our May report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from May, accounting for 69.5 per cent of the month’s total funding.