Profits up at Google UK, but nearly 400 jobs cut

Revenues and profits at the UK arm of Google grew in 2024 but the tech giant cut nearly 400 jobs, new filings show. Figures for Google UK Limited show revenues grew to £2.89bn in 2024, up from £2.81bn the year previous, while pre-tax profits were up to £550m from £502m.

But headcount was down nearly 400, from 7,422 to 7,029 in the period, new figures show. The figures were first reported by City A.M.

It is understood the headcount reduction is a mix of job cuts, natural attrition of roles, and job role changes.

Google said revenues increased due to a higher demand for its services.

Last month Google-owner Alphabet pledged a £5bn investment in UK artificial intelligence (AI).

Google’s £5bn investment will be ploughed into infrastructure and scientific research over the next two years, including “pioneering” AI research in science and healthcare through its Google DeepMind operation.

Google says the investment would help the UK boost its AI economy, open new doors for job opportunities and fortify cybersecurity.

Google, which is a significant player in AI and is behind the Gemini AI bot, said its investment is projected to create 8,250 jobs every year for UK businesses. The US tech giant opened a £735m data centre in Hertfordshire with Chancellor Rachel Reeves.