Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: €2.8B in deals and May's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €2.8 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 16 minutes ago
European tech weekly recap: €2.8B in deals and May's highlights
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Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €2.8 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 In May, European tech startups raised €10.5 billion across 258 funding deals, with larger funding rounds driving strong capital deployment despite lower deal volume.

🌎 The UK led the region, attracting €7.9 billion in funding, while cloud companies were the top-funded sector with €3 billion invested. Exit activity reached 39 transactions, reflecting a modest improvement in market liquidity and continued investor confidence.

🚀 For a deeper dive into May's funding and exit trends, check out our May monthly report.

❗ Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

  • GERMANY: NEURA Robotics secures up to $1.4B Series C to scale physical AI and cognitive robotics platform
  • FINLAND: ICEYE raises €450M at €10B+ valuation as demand for sovereign space intelligence accelerates
  • GERMANY: Europe conducted fewer than 10 orbital launches in 2025. Isar Aerospace just raised €270M to fix that
  • UK: PhysicsX raises $300M at $2.4BN valuation
  • FRANCE: Morpho received $175M in investment at a valuation of approximately $2 billion
  • SWITZERLAND: CeQur raises $100M in Series E funding
  • SPAIN: AI robotics outfit Theker raises $85M
  • FRANCE: Alta Ares wants to make air defence cheaper than an attack, and it just raised €50M, led by Air Street Capital
  • UK: CameraMatics raises up to €49M in new funding
  • FRANCE: Eclipse raises $20M to create the battery financial market
  • REPUBLIC OF SERBIA: Two Desperados receives $20M in user acquisition financing
  • UK: Rem3dy Health raises £14M to power global expansion
  • UK: NewOrbit raises $18.5M Series A to commercialise VLEO
  • UK: Capsa AI raises $18M to expand its AI platform for private capital
  • AUSTRIA: Led by 20VC, fonio.ai raises $17M for omnichannel AI platform
  • UK: 01Health secures $15M to scale specialist healthcare platform
  • FRANCE: Mendo secures €12M to scale enterprise AI adoption in Europe
  • UK: Space Forge secures £10M for space-manufactured materials
  • GERMANY: GALVANY secures €10M seed round for heat pump expansion
  • IRELAND: Trustap raises $10M in funding
  • POLAND: Spacetech startup Sybilla exits bootstrapped orbit with over €8M to strengthen space monitoring
  • BELGIUM: Companion.energy raises €7.8M to help large enterprises manage energy in real time
  • FINLAND: Skyfora secures €6.5M to scale its telecom-based atmospheric sensing platform
  • FRANCE: Uncovr raises $7M to build AI infrastructure for surgery
  • SWEDEN: Camphouse (formerly Mediatool) announces a €5M funding round
  • GERMANY: Tawo secures €4.5M financing
  • UK: Zaro lands $5.1M to build the next layer of enterprise AI
  • FRANCE: Trading card game platform CardNexus raises €3.5M to support team expansion
  • TURKEY: Promake received a $4M investment led by 212
  • ITALY: Rosso, the startup that wants to digitize blood donations in Italy, raises €3M
  • SLOVAKIA: Definic raises €2.5M to scale its vendor intelligence platform
  • FRANCE: Grapheal raises €2.5M in grant from EIC
  • HUNGARY: Volteum bags €2.5M to power EV and mixed fleet operations
  • POLAND: Fintech paymove secures €2.12M to drive European expansion
  • FINLAND: Rotomate raises €2.1M to automate industrial reliability analysis
  • NETHERLANDS: OurMind lands €2.1M to help reduce healthcare workloads
  • BELGIUM: TurnUp raises €2M to help healthcare providers reduce no-shows
  • SWEDEN: Haga Bioscience attracts a $2.3M seed round for spatial RNA technology development
  • GERMANY: ShopAgentic raises a €1.9M investment
  • CZECH REPUBLIC: Merchantee secures €1.8M for European marketplace expansion
  • UK: Record OS raised $2M to fix Britain's self-assessment problem
  • UK: Enera raises $2M to improve the EV charging experience
  • ESTONIA: Nanordica Medical raises €1.6M to bring antibiotic-free chronic wound treatment to market
  • UK: BeatpulseLabs raises $1.8M pre-seed to scale AI training data
  • AUSTRIA: Deeptech startup Invisible-Light Labs raises €1.5M to identify sub-micron particles
  • UK: Cybersecurity startup set up by former neighbours Strand Intelligence raises £1M
  • UK: Cordon Technologies raises £1M to help farmers cut pesticide use through precision spraying
  • UK: Breaking Change raises over £1M in funding
  • BELGIUM: Duely secures €1.1M to reinvent M&A legal services with AI
  • FINLAND: Granarium raises €1M+ to commercialise renewable supercapacitors for grid stability
  • SPAIN: Toteemi closes a funding round of over €1M to accelerate its growth and international expansion
  • ROMANIA: eCommerce startup Naratix raises €1M to accelerate market growth
  • SWEDEN: Arkeon closes a €594,000 seed round to boost precision in quantum chip production
  • POLAND: sunbay.io raises €550,000 to automate invoice collection for finance teams
  • NORWAY: AI startup Mimir raises €518,000 pre-seed to automate e-commerce operations
  • SPAIN: Ars Magna Semiconductors receives €180,000 thanks to BeAble Capital
  • SWITZERLAND: Calmea receives €162,000 from Venture Kick
  • UK: Cosine secures industry backing for Britain’s first sovereign frontier model
  • UK: Barclays invests in CommonAI
  • PORTUGAL: Augusta Labs closes an investment round
  • FINLAND: Space safety startup Aavuus lands pre-seed funding to tackle space debris tracking
  • GERMANY: Tokura receives a seven-figure investment
  • AUSTRIA: Manuel Ortlechner is investing in Zone14
  • UK: Advancing Analytics receives strategic growth investment from Lead Edge Capital
  • TURKEY: Mobile game company Spektra Games has received investment led by APY Ventures
  • UK: Mobius receives investment from Motive Partners

Exits and M&A activity

  • AUSTRIA: Longevity company MoleQlar is acquiring biotech and skincare company Tomorrowlabs
  • SWITZERLAND: Temenos acquires additiv to strengthen its wealth proposition
  • GERMANY: DeepIP is acquiring Munich-based PatentMaker
  • SWITZERLAND: Energy data and intelligence company TGS acquires Apparition Geoservices
  • GERMANY: Berlin-based new carrier NexDash is acquiring the Rheinbach-based trucking company March Transporte
  • UK: Barclays to acquire GoHenry, expand youth financial education offering in UK
  • GERMANY: The Australian company Infomedia is acquiring the Munich-based startup Veact
  • FRANCE: AI: Akeneo acquires Pricing Hub to bridge the gap between product data and prices
  • AUSTRIA: The American headphone giant Bose is acquiring StreamUnlimited
  • FRANCE: After Italy, Superprof sets its sights on Brazil with a new acquisition
  • GERMANY: The American ChatGPT developer OpenAI is acquiring the Kiel-based AI company Ona
European tech weekly recap: €2.8B in deals and May's highlights
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