European tech weekly recap: €2.8B in deals and May's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €2.8 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 In May, European tech startups raised €10.5 billion across 258 funding deals, with larger funding rounds driving strong capital deployment despite lower deal volume.

🌎 The UK led the region, attracting €7.9 billion in funding, while cloud companies were the top-funded sector with €3 billion invested. Exit activity reached 39 transactions, reflecting a modest improvement in market liquidity and continued investor confidence.

🚀 For a deeper dive into May's funding and exit trends, check out our May monthly report.

❗ Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

GERMANY: NEURA Robotics secures up to $1.4B Series C to scale physical AI and cognitive robotics platform

secures up to $1.4B Series C to scale physical AI and cognitive robotics platform FINLAND: ICEYE raises €450M at €10B+ valuation as demand for sovereign space intelligence accelerates

raises €450M at €10B+ valuation as demand for sovereign space intelligence accelerates GERMANY: Europe conducted fewer than 10 orbital launches in 2025. Isar Aerospace just raised €270M to fix that

raised €270M to fix that UK: PhysicsX raises $300M at $2.4BN valuation

raises $300M at $2.4BN valuation FRANCE: Morpho received $175M in investment at a valuation of approximately $2 billion

received $175M in investment at a valuation of approximately $2 billion SWITZERLAND: CeQur raises $100M in Series E funding

raises $100M in Series E funding SPAIN: AI robotics outfit Theker raises $85M

raises $85M FRANCE: Alta Ares wants to make air defence cheaper than an attack, and it just raised €50M, led by Air Street Capital

raised €50M, led by Air Street Capital UK: CameraMatics raises up to €49M in new funding

raises up to €49M in new funding FRANCE: Eclipse raises $20M to create the battery financial market

raises $20M to create the battery financial market REPUBLIC OF SERBIA: Two Desperados receives $20M in user acquisition financing

receives $20M in user acquisition financing UK: Rem3dy Health raises £14M to power global expansion

raises £14M to power global expansion UK: NewOrbit raises $18.5M Series A to commercialise VLEO

raises $18.5M Series A to commercialise VLEO UK: Capsa AI raises $18M to expand its AI platform for private capital

raises $18M to expand its AI platform for private capital AUSTRIA: Led by 20VC, fonio.ai raises $17M for omnichannel AI platform

raises $17M for omnichannel AI platform UK: 01Health secures $15M to scale specialist healthcare platform

secures $15M to scale specialist healthcare platform FRANCE: Mendo secures €12M to scale enterprise AI adoption in Europe

secures €12M to scale enterprise AI adoption in Europe UK: Space Forge secures £10M for space-manufactured materials

secures £10M for space-manufactured materials GERMANY: GALVANY secures €10M seed round for heat pump expansion

secures €10M seed round for heat pump expansion IRELAND: Trustap raises $10M in funding

raises $10M in funding POLAND: Spacetech startup Sybilla exits bootstrapped orbit with over €8M to strengthen space monitoring

Spacetech startup Sybilla exits bootstrapped orbit with over €8M to strengthen space monitoring BELGIUM: Companion.energy raises €7.8M to help large enterprises manage energy in real time

raises €7.8M to help large enterprises manage energy in real time FINLAND: Skyfora secures €6.5M to scale its telecom-based atmospheric sensing platform

secures €6.5M to scale its telecom-based atmospheric sensing platform FRANCE: Uncovr raises $7M to build AI infrastructure for surgery

raises $7M to build AI infrastructure for surgery SWEDEN: Camphouse (formerly Mediatool) announces a €5M funding round

announces a €5M funding round GERMANY: Tawo secures €4.5M financing

secures €4.5M financing UK: Zaro lands $5.1M to build the next layer of enterprise AI

lands $5.1M to build the next layer of enterprise AI FRANCE: Trading card game platform CardNexus raises €3.5M to support team expansion

raises €3.5M to support team expansion TURKEY: Promake received a $4M investment led by 212

received a $4M investment led by 212 ITALY: Rosso, the startup that wants to digitize blood donations in Italy, raises €3M

raises €3M SLOVAKIA: Definic raises €2.5M to scale its vendor intelligence platform

raises €2.5M to scale its vendor intelligence platform FRANCE: Grapheal raises €2.5M in grant from EIC

raises €2.5M in grant from EIC HUNGARY: Volteum bags €2.5M to power EV and mixed fleet operations

bags €2.5M to power EV and mixed fleet operations POLAND: Fintech paymove secures €2.12M to drive European expansion

secures €2.12M to drive European expansion FINLAND: Rotomate raises €2.1M to automate industrial reliability analysis

raises €2.1M to automate industrial reliability analysis NETHERLANDS: OurMind lands €2.1M to help reduce healthcare workloads

lands €2.1M to help reduce healthcare workloads BELGIUM: TurnUp raises €2M to help healthcare providers reduce no-shows

raises €2M to help healthcare providers reduce no-shows SWEDEN: Haga Bioscience attracts a $2.3M seed round for spatial RNA technology development

round for spatial RNA technology development GERMANY: ShopAgentic raises a €1.9M investment

raises €1.9M investment CZECH REPUBLIC: Merchantee secures €1.8M for European marketplace expansion

secures €1.8M for European marketplace expansion UK: Record OS raised $2M to fix Britain's self-assessment problem

raised $2M to fix Britain's self-assessment problem UK: Enera raises $2M to improve the EV charging experience

raises $2M to improve the EV charging experience ESTONIA: Nanordica Medical raises €1.6M to bring antibiotic-free chronic wound treatment to market

raises €1.6M to bring antibiotic-free chronic wound treatment to market UK: BeatpulseLabs raises $1.8M pre-seed to scale AI training data

raises $1.8M pre-seed to scale AI training data AUSTRIA: Deeptech startup Invisible-Light Labs raises €1.5M to identify sub-micron particles

raises €1.5M to identify sub-micron particles UK: Cybersecurity startup set up by former neighbours Strand Intelligence raises £1M

raises £1M UK: Cordon Technologies raises £1M to help farmers cut pesticide use through precision spraying

raises £1M to help farmers cut pesticide use through precision spraying UK: Breaking Change raises over £1M in funding

raises over £1M in funding BELGIUM: Duely secures €1.1M to reinvent M&A legal services with AI

secures €1.1M to reinvent M&A legal services with AI FINLAND: Granarium raises €1M+ to commercialise renewable supercapacitors for grid stability

raises €1M+ to commercialise renewable supercapacitors for grid stability SPAIN: Toteemi closes a funding round of over €1M to accelerate its growth and international expansion

closes a funding round of over €1M to accelerate its growth and international expansion ROMANIA: eCommerce startup Naratix raises €1M to accelerate market growth

raises €1M to accelerate market growth SWEDEN: Arkeon closes a €594,000 seed round to boost precision in quantum chip production

closes €594,000 seed round to boost precision in quantum chip production POLAND: sunbay.io raises €550,000 to automate invoice collection for finance teams

raises €550,000 to automate invoice collection for finance teams NORWAY: AI startup Mimir raises €518,000 pre-seed to automate e-commerce operations

raises €518,000 pre-seed to automate e-commerce operations SPAIN: Ars Magna Semiconductors receives €180,000 thanks to BeAble Capital

receives €180,000 thanks to BeAble Capital SWITZERLAND: Calmea receives €162,000 from Venture Kick

receives €162,000 from Venture Kick UK: Cosine secures industry backing for Britain’s first sovereign frontier model

secures industry backing for Britain’s first sovereign frontier model UK: Barclays invests in CommonAI

invests in CommonAI PORTUGAL: Augusta Labs closes an investment round

closes an investment round FINLAND: Space safety startup Aavuus lands pre-seed funding to tackle space debris tracking

lands pre-seed funding to tackle space debris tracking GERMANY: Tokura receives a seven-figure investment

receives a seven-figure investment AUSTRIA: Manuel Ortlechner is investing in Zone14

investing in Zone14 UK: Advancing Analytics receives strategic growth investment from Lead Edge Capital

receives strategic growth investment from Lead Edge Capital TURKEY: Mobile game company Spektra Games has received investment led by APY Ventures

received investment led by APY Ventures UK: Mobius receives investment from Motive Partners

Exits and M&A activity