European tech weekly recap: €2.8B in deals and May's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €2.8 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 In May, European tech startups raised €10.5 billion across 258 funding deals, with larger funding rounds driving strong capital deployment despite lower deal volume.
🌎 The UK led the region, attracting €7.9 billion in funding, while cloud companies were the top-funded sector with €3 billion invested. Exit activity reached 39 transactions, reflecting a modest improvement in market liquidity and continued investor confidence.
🚀 For a deeper dive into May's funding and exit trends, check out our May monthly report.
❗ Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- GERMANY: NEURA Robotics secures up to $1.4B Series C to scale physical AI and cognitive robotics platform
- FINLAND: ICEYE raises €450M at €10B+ valuation as demand for sovereign space intelligence accelerates
- GERMANY: Europe conducted fewer than 10 orbital launches in 2025. Isar Aerospace just raised €270M to fix that
- UK: PhysicsX raises $300M at $2.4BN valuation
- FRANCE: Morpho received $175M in investment at a valuation of approximately $2 billion
- SWITZERLAND: CeQur raises $100M in Series E funding
- SPAIN: AI robotics outfit Theker raises $85M
- FRANCE: Alta Ares wants to make air defence cheaper than an attack, and it just raised €50M, led by Air Street Capital
- UK: CameraMatics raises up to €49M in new funding
- FRANCE: Eclipse raises $20M to create the battery financial market
- REPUBLIC OF SERBIA: Two Desperados receives $20M in user acquisition financing
- UK: Rem3dy Health raises £14M to power global expansion
- UK: NewOrbit raises $18.5M Series A to commercialise VLEO
- UK: Capsa AI raises $18M to expand its AI platform for private capital
- AUSTRIA: Led by 20VC, fonio.ai raises $17M for omnichannel AI platform
- UK: 01Health secures $15M to scale specialist healthcare platform
- FRANCE: Mendo secures €12M to scale enterprise AI adoption in Europe
- UK: Space Forge secures £10M for space-manufactured materials
- GERMANY: GALVANY secures €10M seed round for heat pump expansion
- IRELAND: Trustap raises $10M in funding
- POLAND: Spacetech startup Sybilla exits bootstrapped orbit with over €8M to strengthen space monitoring
- BELGIUM: Companion.energy raises €7.8M to help large enterprises manage energy in real time
- FINLAND: Skyfora secures €6.5M to scale its telecom-based atmospheric sensing platform
- FRANCE: Uncovr raises $7M to build AI infrastructure for surgery
- SWEDEN: Camphouse (formerly Mediatool) announces a €5M funding round
- GERMANY: Tawo secures €4.5M financing
- UK: Zaro lands $5.1M to build the next layer of enterprise AI
- FRANCE: Trading card game platform CardNexus raises €3.5M to support team expansion
- TURKEY: Promake received a $4M investment led by 212
- ITALY: Rosso, the startup that wants to digitize blood donations in Italy, raises €3M
- SLOVAKIA: Definic raises €2.5M to scale its vendor intelligence platform
- FRANCE: Grapheal raises €2.5M in grant from EIC
- HUNGARY: Volteum bags €2.5M to power EV and mixed fleet operations
- POLAND: Fintech paymove secures €2.12M to drive European expansion
- FINLAND: Rotomate raises €2.1M to automate industrial reliability analysis
- NETHERLANDS: OurMind lands €2.1M to help reduce healthcare workloads
- BELGIUM: TurnUp raises €2M to help healthcare providers reduce no-shows
- SWEDEN: Haga Bioscience attracts a $2.3M seed round for spatial RNA technology development
- GERMANY: ShopAgentic raises a €1.9M investment
- CZECH REPUBLIC: Merchantee secures €1.8M for European marketplace expansion
- UK: Record OS raised $2M to fix Britain's self-assessment problem
- UK: Enera raises $2M to improve the EV charging experience
- ESTONIA: Nanordica Medical raises €1.6M to bring antibiotic-free chronic wound treatment to market
- UK: BeatpulseLabs raises $1.8M pre-seed to scale AI training data
- AUSTRIA: Deeptech startup Invisible-Light Labs raises €1.5M to identify sub-micron particles
- UK: Cybersecurity startup set up by former neighbours Strand Intelligence raises £1M
- UK: Cordon Technologies raises £1M to help farmers cut pesticide use through precision spraying
- UK: Breaking Change raises over £1M in funding
- BELGIUM: Duely secures €1.1M to reinvent M&A legal services with AI
- FINLAND: Granarium raises €1M+ to commercialise renewable supercapacitors for grid stability
- SPAIN: Toteemi closes a funding round of over €1M to accelerate its growth and international expansion
- ROMANIA: eCommerce startup Naratix raises €1M to accelerate market growth
- SWEDEN: Arkeon closes a €594,000 seed round to boost precision in quantum chip production
- POLAND: sunbay.io raises €550,000 to automate invoice collection for finance teams
- NORWAY: AI startup Mimir raises €518,000 pre-seed to automate e-commerce operations
- SPAIN: Ars Magna Semiconductors receives €180,000 thanks to BeAble Capital
- SWITZERLAND: Calmea receives €162,000 from Venture Kick
- UK: Cosine secures industry backing for Britain’s first sovereign frontier model
- UK: Barclays invests in CommonAI
- PORTUGAL: Augusta Labs closes an investment round
- FINLAND: Space safety startup Aavuus lands pre-seed funding to tackle space debris tracking
- GERMANY: Tokura receives a seven-figure investment
- AUSTRIA: Manuel Ortlechner is investing in Zone14
- UK: Advancing Analytics receives strategic growth investment from Lead Edge Capital
- TURKEY: Mobile game company Spektra Games has received investment led by APY Ventures
- UK: Mobius receives investment from Motive Partners
Exits and M&A activity
- AUSTRIA: Longevity company MoleQlar is acquiring biotech and skincare company Tomorrowlabs
- SWITZERLAND: Temenos acquires additiv to strengthen its wealth proposition
- GERMANY: DeepIP is acquiring Munich-based PatentMaker
- SWITZERLAND: Energy data and intelligence company TGS acquires Apparition Geoservices
- GERMANY: Berlin-based new carrier NexDash is acquiring the Rheinbach-based trucking company March Transporte
- UK: Barclays to acquire GoHenry, expand youth financial education offering in UK
- GERMANY: The Australian company Infomedia is acquiring the Munich-based startup Veact
- FRANCE: AI: Akeneo acquires Pricing Hub to bridge the gap between product data and prices
- AUSTRIA: The American headphone giant Bose is acquiring StreamUnlimited
- FRANCE: After Italy, Superprof sets its sights on Brazil with a new acquisition
- GERMANY: The American ChatGPT developer OpenAI is acquiring the Kiel-based AI company Ona
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