OurMind lands €2.1M to help reduce healthcare workloads

Dutch healthtech startup OurMind has raised €2.1 million in funding to expand its AI platform for healthcare providers as demand from hospitals continues to grow. The round was led by 4impact capital, with additional participation from a group of general practitioners and medical specialists.

The investment comes at a time when healthcare systems are facing mounting pressure. Waiting lists continue to grow, administrative workloads are increasing, and healthcare professionals are working longer hours, contributing to declining job satisfaction across the sector.

Founded by former orthopaedic surgeon Paul Koning and backed by healthcare professionals, OurMind develops AI solutions designed to reduce administrative burdens and support clinicians before, during, and after patient consultations. The company works closely with hospitals and healthcare providers to ensure the safe and practical implementation of generative AI in clinical settings.

Healthcare professionals involved in the funding round believe wider adoption of supportive technologies is needed to help address growing pressure on the healthcare system and reduce burnout among medical staff. By automating time-consuming administrative tasks, the company aims to give healthcare providers more time to focus on patient care while helping preserve job satisfaction across the profession.

OurMind initially launched Notes, an AI-powered tool that converts consultation conversations into medical documentation. Today, the platform is used by more than 300 general practices and 14 hospitals.

The company is now expanding its offering with additional tools for consultation preparation, administrative support, and patient communication, while continuing to develop a broader AI platform that adapts to the needs of individual healthcare professionals.

The new funding will enable the company to scale its platform and meet increasing demand from healthcare organisations. Beyond supporting the adoption of AI, the company says its broader goal is to help ensure high-quality healthcare remains accessible despite growing workforce constraints.