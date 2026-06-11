Cloud: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025

Funding activity among European cloud companies in 2025 was characterised by a small number of large transactions alongside a broader range of early- and growth-stage rounds. The largest deals accounted for a significant share of the total capital raised, reflecting the substantial funding requirements of cloud and AI infrastructure businesses.

Geographically, funding activity was spread across Europe, with the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK emerging as the most active markets. While Western Europe continued to dominate in terms of deal volume and capital raised, companies from Central and Eastern Europe also secured notable investments, highlighting the growing maturity of the region's cloud ecosystem.

Funding activity was concentrated in growth-stage companies, with Series A, Series B and Series C rounds accounting for the largest share of capital raised. At the same time, seed, pre-seed, convertible and other funding rounds indicate continued investment across earlier stages of company development.

The range of financing structures, including equity rounds and convertible notes, reflects the diversity of the sector, spanning both capital-intensive infrastructure businesses and software companies focused on cloud management, optimisation and automation.

Overall, the data highlights the diversity of Europe's cloud ecosystem, spanning AI infrastructure, sovereign cloud, cloud optimisation, developer platforms and data management technologies (for more detailed analyses of the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu’s annual report: European Tech 2025 - The Big Picture).